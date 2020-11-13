With 2020 coming to a close, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
The holiday season is just around the corner, and it may look a little different this year.
While the holidays are usually the time for us to come together, large gatherings for Thanksgiving dinner or your office Christmas party are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As one of your commissioners, I know how important it is for all citizens to work together to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus in Fayette County.
As scientists and medical experts work to create a COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain patient and steadfast in our commitment to keeping ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors safe.
While it may be difficult to modify our holiday traditions, it’s crucial that we exercise extreme caution when celebrating this year. As recommended by the CDC, please follow these guidelines:
If you feel ill, stay home. Avoid all contact with others.
Celebrate virtually whenever possible. Make plans to call or video chat with your loved ones this holiday season.
Regularly practice vigorous hand washing.
Avoid touching your face as much as possible.
Cover your sneezes or coughs with your elbows or cloth.
Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Sanitize all common areas, such as countertops, door handles, etc.
Most importantly, wear a mask at all times while around other people who are not in your household.
The federal government identifies the elderly and chronically ill as those most at-risk of contracting the virus. Please don’t put your parents, grandparents or other senior relatives at risk.
You can learn more about protecting yourself and others at www.cdc.gov.
Our citizens are to be commended for their diligence and the sacrifices made during this pandemic. Our healthcare employees continue to prove why they are our hometown heroes, as they tirelessly work to fight COVID-19 day in and day out.
Whatever holidays you celebrate, please join us in protecting Fayette County this season. Happy Holidays!
Fayette County Commissioner
Vincent A. Vicites
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.