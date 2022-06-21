Rep. Dowling Missing in Action Elected officials have a singular, awesome responsibility – to represent all the people in their jurisdiction. An elected official cannot carry out that solemn duty, however, when his/her personal behavior is so irresponsible that it makes them incapable of serving their constituents. For a second time in eight months, Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-51st District) has proven he is unable to adequately represent the more than 64,000 residents (according to the 2020 U.S. census) in his district because of his own unwise decisions and foolish behavior. Rep. Dowling’s most recent example of his breach of the public’s trust: his June 4 accident in South Union Township, Uniontown, one day after his driver’s license was reinstated for reasons he has yet to explain. Days after his accident, Rep. Dowling in a prepared statement said he was entering professional treatment “to address for any possible alcohol issues.” State Police said possible DUI charges “are pending.” Just how long Rep. Dowling will be in alcohol treatment, he did not say. But during treatment, he likely will not be able to meet with 51st District constituents or attend legislative meetings, and possibly vote, on important issues such as voting rights, gun rights and abortion rights. This is not the first time Rep. Dowling has abdicated his legislative obligations. He sustained life-threatening injuries last October in an accident that required hospitalization and rehabilitation, sidelining him from his legislative duties for several months. He has not fully explained details of that accident. We expect a lot of our elected officials, to be responsible for their actions, and to represent us. Richard Ringer Uniontown Democratic Candidate for 51st District
Richard Ringer
Uniontown
