Type your letter We all know that the Corona Virus or COVID-19 has affected each country. At one point or another each state was completely shut down to stop the spread of the virus with good intentions to help stop spreading the virus. Unfortunately, that comes with consequences that were unintentional for people that already felt stuck. COVID-19 and other pandemics have caused the abused that have been trying to get out or the right moment to escape to be trapped inside with their abusers. No one could ever imagined how bad this would have gotten down the road. I believe that we as a people are not doing enough to make sure they are heard. Everyone being locked inside just made it that much easier for abusers Put yourself in their shoes and imagine what this must be like for them. Situations like this can start in a number of ways. You may not even realize that certain people can be abusive towards you or anyone else you may now. We all love our parents, aunts, uncles, and various other family members in our close circle, but they may act like they love when in reality they don’t. Domestic violence is a pattern of abuse in which one partner in an intimate relationship attempts to take power and control over another. Domestic violence can occur in both opposite-sex and same-sex relationships, and can happen to intimate partners that are married, living together, or dating.” Essentially it can happen to anyone anywhere at any time. There are many types of abuse such as, physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, abandonment, etc. We all know how terrible of a situation it is. Sadly, most people don’t know how to help victims. With more knowledge and help we can be on our way to solving this problem. There are a number of ways that we can see if someone is being abused. Look back at how these people have been acting. You could begin to see that their personality is not the same and they are just overall different. You should ask if they are ok. Chances are you are the only one to ask them that question. Check up on people if they aren’t ok. Don’t hesitate to ask if someone is ok. They might not be up to talking about it right away, but knowing that you care is a step in the right direction. You should also be familiar with the fact that there are other forms of abuse. Abuse takes many forms. It could be sexual abuse, neglect, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and domestic violence. Don’t forget to check on your friends or family members. You never know who may need it.
