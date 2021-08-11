With time on my hands during 2020, I took a personal inventory. Was I productive? Did I help or hurt people? Was I fair? That exercise is referred to as introspection, looking deeply inside oneself. It’s the observation of one’s own mental and emotional state and beliefs.
For whatever reason, there are lots of us who seem completely incapable of that process. If there was a cheer for that type of individual, it would be, “What do I want? EVERYTHING. How do I get it? ANY WAY I can.” In fact, during my many years in different types of administration, the only people I had to out-place seemed to be those incapable of introspection.
Now we are currently observing millions of American citizens who seem to also be incapable of this self-examination. This apparent character flaw makes me concerned for the future. Their beliefs, their anger, and their disregard for their fellow man seems to be emanating from this inability to do a deep dive on what it is they hold as a moral or ethical commitment to their neighbors, their lack of a true moral compass.
If we peel back that onion, the layers of reason that contribute to their beliefs, or more appropriately the lack of beliefs based on reason, we find they are ignoring actual facts, truth and long accepted moral standards about the human condition and about themselves. Their personal positioning is much more oriented only toward themselves, a me oriented commitment that revolves around getting what they want at any cost, and that can be as disconcerting as the actions they take to fulfill their personal goals.
Because nothing in our world is purely black or white, with nuances that are sometimes overwhelming, some of us have decided to overlook everything that falls into the gray and embrace leaders and decision-makers who encourage us to compromise our beliefs so they can personally win at any cost.
There is much more to this issue because if they successfully encourage you to believe your personal freedom involves something that goes completely against the rest of humanity, then the politicians, media and other leaders who are financially enriched by your beliefs will embrace and support that philosophy. It’s corruption via reinforcement. Then, because of these endorsements, they continue to receive undying gratitude and even financial support from their followers. Worst of all, that support continues regardless of the sometimes-devastating outcomes resulting from those beliefs.
Why? A lot of it is about egoism. If you believe that money or power is more important than human life, then you will give up almost every other aspect of your ethical code to obtain that money or power.
If you embrace religion selectively and don’t support those in need, those who are hungry or thirsty, those who need help, then those individuals who benefit from your selfishly laser-focused beliefs will happily engage with you.
Over time these types of beliefs have resulted in the loss of millions of lives, not unlike those lost from COVID or the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, which frame their victims now as collateral damage.
I believe in equal rights and wages for men and women. I’m definitely a proponent of voting rights, and I embrace one race, the human race. Finally, I do believe in freedom and that all of us are created equal, but freedom at what cost? It’s not okay to kill your neighbors.
We’re facing a struggle for power, control and money. Because the United States has become more homogenized, control should be spread across races, creeds and religions. That is not their goal. This struggle is all about retention of a power structure.
So, what do you see when you look inside yourself? This is not about tribes. It’s about caring for our fellow man. Are you a giver or a taker? So, tell me, how’s your introspection going?
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a Senior Partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the blog healinghospitals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.