Windows in a home are easy to take for granted. Unless windows are showing signs of wear and tear or so dirty that it’s hard to see through them, it’s easy for them to go unnoticed. However, replacement windows can add value to a home and even save homeowners a substantial amount of money.
Much of the savings that can be attributed to new windows is related to energy efficiency. The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy estimates that as much as 30 percent of heating and cooling energy can be lost through heat gain or heat loss, and aging, inefficient windows contribute to such losses. Replacing those windows can save homeowners substantial amounts of money, with one expert at Angi estimating that installation of energy efficient windows can help trim energy bills by as much as 12 percent.
Cost savings are often noted when firms promote replacement windows, but homeowners should know that replacement windows also provide numerous additional benefits. In fact, the following are three great reasons for homeowners to consider upgrading their windows today.
n New windows help reduce carbon footprint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that replacing single-pane windows with ENERGY STAR¨ certified windows can help to reduce CO2 emissions by a significant margin. The EPA reports that such windows can save the equivalent of as much as 6,200 pounds of CO2 emissions thanks to reduced energy consumption associated with the new windows.
n New windows can brighten a home. Natural light brightens a room and can make it appear larger. Homeowners who have grown accustomed to old windows may not realize how little light such windows let into their homes. Aging windows can become foggy over time and prevent natural light from getting into a home. That can create a gloomy feel and force homeowners to turn up the thermostat on cold days. New windows brighten the home and the natural light that pours in on a cold day can help heat the home at the same time.
n New windows cut down on noise. Window manufacturers are always on the lookout for ways to produce windows that make homes more comfortable. Noise reduction is one way to accomplish that goal, and Consumer Reports notes that triple-glazed windows can help to dramatically reduce outside noise. Homeowners who currently have single-pane windows may be astonished by the difference in outside noise levels when upgrading to triple-glazed windows, which contain a third layer of glass. That third layer of glass significantly reduces noise levels, making triple-glaze windows ideal for homes on busy streets or those in urban areas with lots of foot traffic.
Replacement windows pay numerous dividends. Homeowners can reap these rewards and others by replacing aging windows.
