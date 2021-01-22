Thinking of remodeling your home? From safety and security to product and contractor selection, there are many factors to consider.
Follow these eight remodeling tips to help minimize hassles during a renovation:
1. Create a budget. Create a project budget and set a spending limit. Whether you plan to utilize savings, home equity loan, line of credit or free up funds through refinancing, now is the time to identify how you will finance the project, and how much you want to spend.
2. Prepare the house. Before work starts, clear all spaces where professionals will be working, as well as walkways they will use to access these areas. Remove valuables and breakables to avoid damage and cover furniture in areas where paint or dust could harm upholstery. Keep other considerations in mind. For example, if you’re renovating the kitchen, you may need to create a temporary food prep area.
3. Work with reputable professionals. When selecting a contractor, be sure they have references, certification and an understanding of the project. For example, when tackling window and door projects, Andersen Windows, Inc. recommends hiring an Andersen Certified Contractor to do the job. These contractors receive product training, installation resources, offer an exclusive 2-year limited installation warranty, and their expertise and experience in an extensive range of residential projects means they’re able to capture your vision for your home and work with you to provide the right products.
Bottom line: working with reputable professionals makes all the difference in the quality of the work and the materials used to complete the project.
4. Schedule wisely. Choose a timeframe for your home renovation that best fits your busy schedule. Keep in mind that unforeseen circumstances can sometimes cause delays. Build this into the timeline so you’re not taken by surprise.
5. Address safety. Talk to your contractor about what COVID-19 measures they practice to help keep customers and employees safe. Find out whether they’re following CDC guidelines for businesses, including always wearing a mask, social distancing whenever possible and frequent hand washing. Also, ask if they offer virtual consultations that allow you to start the process contact-free.
6. Add or update your security system. With professionals frequently coming in and out of your home, a home renovation may be a good time to add or update your security system with reprogrammable smart locks. Offering more convenience and greater control, the Yale Assure Lock for Andersen patio and entry doors for example, is a sleek, key-free entry lock that makes it easy to grant access to contractors for limited periods of time, lock and unlock doors from anywhere and monitor from afar.
7. Communicate openly and effectively. If a renovation is done correctly, you may never need to repeat the process. This makes open and honest communication with your home renovation team essential. Be sure to share your vision and to ask questions as they arise. At the same time, expect the professionals working with you to communicate regularly and address all your concerns.
8. Get a return on your investment. Prioritize projects that will potentially raise the resale value of your home. According to FortuneBuilders, the top 10 greatest returns on investment for home renovations include bathroom and kitchen remodels, landscaping, replacing entry doors and replacing windows. It also helps to select products that come with transferrable warranties. This will give your property a tangible leg-up on the market when it’s time to sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.