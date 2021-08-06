Ah, the rose.
No other flower comes close to the beauty, familiarity, and history of the rose. Roses symbolize love, beauty, royalty, and peace. They have been used as medicine, perfume, and even food. Roses have been growing for approximately 35 million years and have been cultivated for 5,000 years or so. There are about 150 species of roses in the world today.
With that much history, also comes variety.
There have been over 30,000 rose cultivars produced, which means one has a dizzying number of options to choose from when selecting a rose for the garden. Aside from not knowing which rose to choose, many feel that roses are fussy or require too much attention and care to be a part of the home garden. However, roses need not be intimidating.
Gardeners should break away from the common notion that roses must be in a formal rose garden. Roses can be integrated into the home landscape quite easily. With some proper care and attention, roses are a beautiful addition to any garden.
Roses can be purchased nearly anywhere these days, from big box stores and nurseries to online growers. Knowing what kind of rose you’re looking for is important. If you have a particular rose in mind, you can find similar roses by knowing the class to which it belongs.
There are many styles of roses, but three main categories: Old Garden roses, Species (wild) roses, and Modern roses, which are most widely available. Within these groups, there are several varieties to choose from, including grandiflora, floribunda, polyanthas, shrub roses, English roses, and hybrid teas, to name a few.
Detailing all of these is a topic for another article, but knowing that there are different types is key. Hybrid teas are very popular and most recognizable in the middle of February when they line the shelves of every grocery store in town. There are also climbing roses. Climbers are one of my favorites.
One of the cultivars I have growing along my porch is Pierre de Ronsard, also known as Eden. It’s romantic, heavy, light pink and white blooms remind me of something you would see climbing along an old stone cottage. If you want to add some drama, or even give your garden a vintage feel, add a climber into your landscape. I promise you will not be sorry you did.
The first rule when selecting roses, or any plant for that matter, is making sure you have the right plant in the right place. Roses prefer full sun, and while there are roses that tolerate some shade, most perform best in a sunny spot, getting at least six or more hours of sun a day. Roses also prefer well-drained soil. If you plant a rose in a wet area of the garden, it may not thrive.
Roses also like to be fertilized. You will find as many options for rose fertilizer as there are roses to choose from. However, obtaining a soil fertility report is an excellent decision, as you will know exactly what your soil needs. I also find that adding fish fertilizer and liquid seaweed every few weeks work well for my roses.
Roses are susceptible to disease and pests, but familiarizing yourself with how to recognize, prevent, and manage these pests will help. Penn State Extension’s website offers information about managing rose diseases and pests. You can also select cultivars that are resistant to certain common diseases. Be sure to space plants to ensure good air circulation.
Roses require yearly pruning. Roses are forgiving, so don’t shy away from pruning. The main goal of pruning is to maintain overall health of the plant and optimize size and beauty of the blooms. If you are uncertain, remember to remove the four Ds: dead, diseased, dying or damaged canes. Remove these first, then prune for shape, and your rose will reward you with beautiful, healthy blooms for years to come.
Roses are beautiful flowers and a long-lived addition to any landscape. In the words of Alphonse Karr, “We can complain because roses have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.”
Brooke Allen is a Penn State Extension Master Gardener Apprentice in Fayette County and a member of the American Rose Society.
For more information about your home garden or the Master Gardener Program in Fayette County, contact fayettemg@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.