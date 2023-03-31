Homeowners looking to make improvements to their homes likely want to make such projects as budget-friendly as possible. After soliciting estimates from contractors, homeowners may seek to do some work themselves in an effort to cut costs. That is why many individuals opt to handle demolition and other preparatory tasks before contractors get started. There are important things to keep in mind when doing demo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.