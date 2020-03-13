Outside temperatures may still be cold, but it can be a good time of year for homeowners to have windows replaced.
“Anytime of the year is a good time to do it,’’ commented Jesse Harwell, of J.R.H Contracting of Dunbar.
But it’s during cold weather that homeowners can discover problems with windows that can make their houses uncomfortable.
“You notice the cold in your house more now than when the weather is warm,’’ said Matt Livingood, of Window World of South Central Pennsylvania and Northwest Maryland.
When the window is allowing cold to enter a home, Harwell noted, “The sash is the part of the window that slides up and down. That’s where the seal fails and then you start getting drafts.’’
Window World provided information that explained, “As materials contract in the cold and your windows are exposed to precipitation, extreme temperatures and other natural elements, there is a good chance that problem areas in your windows will manifest themselves in the form of leaks, cracks and drafts.’’
That can make homeowners uncomfortable.
“And raise your heating bill, too,’’ said Harwell.
Is it time for window replacements?
“If they’re that bad, you’re going to pay utility costs regardless,’’ noted Livingood. “Either you’re paying a utility company or investing in your house.’’
When windows are replaced, it can make a noticeable change in that heating bill.
“It depends on how old the windows are and how bad,’’ said Harwell. “If they’re old, wood frame windows, then you’re see a bigger difference.’’
There are other reasons to consider replacements.
Livingood advised if a window mechanism is broken, it’s a good time to have a new window installed.
“It’s a safety issue, too, if you have to get out,’’ said Livingood.
In addition, new windows can include features like tilting to allow for easier cleaning.
That means the outside of windows can be cleaned easily and more often, keeping up the appearance of the home.
Cold weather installation has advantages.
Warmer weather is usually the busiest time to have windows replaced but scheduling in the off-season can mean faster installation.
“It’s a lot slower now so it’s a quicker installation process,’’ said Livingood.
Livingood also pointed out it can be a good time for homeowners after the rush of the holidays is over.
Homeowners may worry about the weather during an installation this time of year but professionals will work quickly to minimize energy loss.
“It’s not going to be open for extended periods of time,’’ said Livingood. “It’s going to be uncomfortable for that day, but it’s really a quick process. We can put 22 windows in on one day.’’
Harwell said, “Most windows can be installed within an hour or two, depending on how hard they are to get out.’’
Professionals also take precautions to minimize outside dirt, such as putting down more tarps, to keep homes clean.
Paying for new windows can also be easier this time of year as many homeowners benefit from a tax refund.
“It’s like Christmas in March. You can do home improvements, buy a new car or sign your kids up for soccer camp,’’ said Livingood.
“But,’’ he noted, “investing in your house is always a good thing. You have more resale value, curb appeal and make it more energy efficient.’’
Harwell said, “Anything you put into your home will increase the value, especially windows. New windows help with heating, air conditioning in the summer and the overall value of a home.’’
