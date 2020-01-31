With the Superbowl just days away, many homeowners are planning parties — even buying new televisions — as they prepare for one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is using this time to remind consumers to practice safety when it comes to televisions as well as other furniture to prevent tip-over accidents.
“The two-week period leading up to the Super Bowl is one of the most popular times for purchasing the newest, largest, and smartest flat screen TVs on the market, as retailers offer deals and football fans prepare to cheer on their team,” CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco said in a release. “We want to remind everyone to take a moment to make sure that your brand new — or not so new — TV is stable, properly mounted, or anchored to the wall to avoid any tip-over accidents.”
The CPSC explained a furniture tip-over can occur anytime something large and heavy becomes unbalanced. The agency reported thousands of consumers visit emergency rooms annually seeking treatment for injuries related to TV and furniture tip-overs.
These accidents affect people of all ages, but particularly children between six months and 5 years old.
“When kids are young and active, they tend to look for new places to explore,’’ the CPSC noted on its website. “That sometimes includes climbing dressers or bookshelves, or reaching for things in high-up places that causes furniture to tip over.’’
Baiocco added, “We also know that many older Americans grab onto TV sets to steady their balance but suffer contusions, lacerations, and broken bones when the TV falls.’’
The CPSC noted today’s flat screen TVs are lighter and more balanced than the older, heavier models, but consumers still need to take precautions.
The CPSC recommends:
Position a new television on a sturdy, low base in the home. Push the TV as far back on the stand and as close to the wall as possible.
Avoid homemade brackets and shelving that might not be appropriate for the new device. Anti-tip devices, also known as anchoring kits, anti-tip straps, or anti-tip kit, are sold online and in-stores for as low as $5 and take as little as five minutes to install.
For optimal safety, anchor the screen and furniture to the wall with straps or brackets. If mounting a new flat television on a wall, consider having it mounted or installed by a professional.
Do not place any televisions on bedroom furniture, dressers and particularly on children’s or nursery furniture.
Never leave or store items, such as toys or remotes, above televisions or on top of furniture where children might be tempted to climb trying to reach them. Secure television cables and cords, and keep them out of a child’s reach.
If visiting someone else’s home during the Super Bowl — especially if children will be playing in another part of the home or away from the adult game-watchers — check to make sure that there are no television and/or furniture tipping hazards in that area that could be especially dangerous to unattended or wandering children. And, don’t forget about small appliances, like microwaves, which might be positioned on a movable cart or high-top table.
Also, the CPSC reminds consumers to secure any top-heavy furniture, such as dressers, to the wall.
And, if purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones.
For more information on these and other safety tips, including how to position and anchor TVs and furniture, visit www.anchorit.gov or www.cpsc.gov.
