Whether it’s soft or bright colors, decorated with pictures of animals, princesses or trucks, or filled with the latest technology, a baby’s nursery can be anything the parents want it to be.
“It’s personal preference,’’ said Kelly McKnight, nurse supervisor for Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc.’s Nurse Family Partnership.
There are a wide variety of items that parents can buy as they set up a nursery, McKnight noted, but it comes down to determining what they like and can afford.
Newborns, actually, may not be using the nursery that much as parents keep their babies close by to watch over them.
“It is recommended in the beginning that parents keep the baby in their room but not have the baby sleep in their bed,’’ said McKnight. “You should use a bassinet or a crib.’’
To prevent suffocation, McKnight added, “In the crib, you don’t want to have stuffed animals, toys or bumper pads.’’
McKnight also advised not to position the crib near a window where the baby could get could caught in curtain cords or where the sun might come in. Don’t place the crib near a radiator that might become hot.
When the baby is sleeping in the nursery, parents may want to use a voice or video monitor to keep a watch on their child, McKnight said.
A nightlight also helps when checking on a baby in a darkened room.
Whether putting a baby to sleep or offering comfort to a crying child, parents might enjoy having a rocking chair in the nursery.
Babies need their diapers and clothing changed often so a changing table is a nice addition.
But McKnight noted, “Everybody is different. You can change a baby on the floor or in a crib.’’
Baby clothes can be kept in a small dresser. Parents may want a hamper for dirty clothing and a pail for soiled diapers.
And there’s a variety of baby books and developmental toys that can be stored in the nursery. McKnight mentioned an activity gym from which are suspended small toys to stimulate a baby.
But watch out for toy chests.
“The lids can come down and hurt a baby’s fingers or arm or they can get stuck in a toy chest,’’ McKnight said.
If a baby isn’t feeling well, parents should keep a thermometer handy and may want a cool-mist humidifier for the nursery, McKnight said. The humidifier can ease congestion if the baby has a cold.
Other items parents might need for their baby that could be stored in a nursery include, a playpen — Pack ‘n Plays are popular because they can be easily picked up and transported, a high chair or feeding chair, and a diaper bag.
Parents will also need a rear-facing car seat, a stroller and bottles are good for those who use formula or mothers who pump breast milk.
With so much to choose from, parents can become overwhelmed. It’s best to think about what the baby needs and what parents can afford.
Whatever decor or items are placed in a nursery, the ultimate goal is to keep it a safe place where both baby and parents can feel comfort and relax.
