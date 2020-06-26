Summertime means it’s hot outside!
That’s great for enjoying a tall, cold drink and a dip in a swimming pool but outside temperatures can also heat up the inside of your home, making you uncomfortable.
It’s a good time to devise a strategy for keeping cool.
Government departments and private organizations offer tips you might incorporate into your own plans to beat the heat.
“Keeping the outside heat outside, avoiding heat-generating activities, and using spot ventilation can help keep your home cool during hot days,’’ advises the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, part of the U.S. Dept. of Energy on its website.
On the hottest of days...
“Whenever outdoor temperatures are higher than the temperature inside your house, close tightly all the windows and exterior doors. Also install window shades or other window treatments and close the shades. Shades will help block out not only direct sunlight, but also radiated heat from the outdoors, and insulated shades will reduce the conduction of heat into your home through your windows,’’ the energy department notes on www.energy.gov.
Fans can help.
“Fans that circulate air within your home can improve your comfort level. Window fans use relatively little electricity and provide sufficient cooling for homes in many parts of the country,’’ noted the energy department. “If you use air conditioning, a ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4 degrees with no reduction in comfort.’’
Don’t forget to dust the underside of a ceiling fan regularly to prevent allergens from getting into the air.
The energy department adds, “When you shower or take a bath, use the bathroom fan to remove the heat and humidity from your home. Your laundry room might also benefit from spot ventilation. Make sure bathroom and kitchen fans are vented to the outside, not just to the attic.’’
Minimize activities that generate a lot of heat.
The energy department advises on hot days: Avoid using the oven by cooking on the stove, using a microwave or grill outside. Other devices that add heat to your home: computers, dishwashers and hair dryers — even televisions.
AARP suggests for your bedrooms: “Use your thinnest set of sheets. Thinner cotton tends to be much cooler than your heavier winter flannel sheets.”
Strategies that need a little more planning include:
The energy department recommends: “Keep hot air from leaking into your home by sealing cracks and openings. Install efficient lighting that runs cooler.”
AARP says, “Design a room, possibly a basement, where less light comes in and you can relax during the daily temperature peak.’’
The energy department also notes outdoor landscaping can help cool your house by reducing solar heat gain.
In fact, there are a number of ways to make your home more energy efficient and save money during times of hot temperatures.
The energy department says:
“Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room air-conditioning thermostat, which senses heat from these appliances and can cause the air conditioner to run longer than necessary.
“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.
“Keep your house warmer than normal when you are away and lower the thermostat setting only when you are home and need cooling.
“Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.
“Vacuum registers regularly to remove any dust build up. Ensure that furniture and other objects are not blocking the airflow through your registers.
“Turn off ceiling fans when you leave a room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
“Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes. Consider air drying both.
“Lower your water heating costs by turning down the temperature of your water heater.’’
First Energy, which includes West Penn Power, suggests:
“Use a programmable thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home, and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.
“Only operate window air conditioners when someone is in the room.
“Keep refrigerators and freezers as full as possible. Frozen or cold items in the refrigerator help keep other items cool, reducing the amount of work the refrigerator has to do to maintain a lower temperature.
“Close rooms that aren’t used regularly during the summer, and close the air conditioning vents in those rooms, as well.
“Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.’’
In addition, AARP reminds you to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of cold water and placing a cold cloth or two on your body.
You can encourage your family and guests to drink more by having water readily available whether in the refrigerator, in bottles on ice or keeping ice-filled pitchers on tables.
Don’t forget your pets, making sure they have areas in your home to keep cool.
ASPCA notes: “Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
“Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool—not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually,’’ observes ASPCA. “Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals.’’
Check your closets to make sure you and your family have loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing to wear on these hot days.
“Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays,’’ advises the Red Cross, adding, “Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.’’
Finally, it makes good sense to check on family and friends during heat waves and be ready to welcome them as guests if they need a cool place to stay.
Taking time to evaluate your house and consider these strategies can keep your house cool on the hottest of days.
A few simple practices can make your home an oasis in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.