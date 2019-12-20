Online shopping is becoming prevalent, meaning a lot of packages are arriving at homeowner’s doors — especially during the holiday season.
“I’ve got packages on my steps,’’ announced Celeste Fischer, of South Union Township, talking via cell phone as she arrived home from work. “We had three packages yesterday.’’
The U.S. Census Bureau reported retail e-commerce sales for 2019’s third quarter were up almost 17 % from that same time last year.
“I think it’s nice and this year with the Christmas season shorter, it makes it a lot easier,’’ Fischer said of online shopping. “We ordered more online this year than last year.’’
Fischer and her husband, Scott, noted packages left by the front door are different from times gone by when people ordered merchandise from catalogs and picked it up at local stores. Homeowners also don’t sign for most packages as delivery drivers drop them off and head on to the next stop.
With these lifestyle changes comes the possibility of stolen packages.
C&R Research reports on its website, “Package theft is a growing problem across America as 36% have reported having a package stolen at least once.’’
The research company asked consumers who have had packages stolen what steps they had taken to prevent future thefts. The most popular is to install a doorbell camera.
“These video doorbell cameras allow homeowners to monitor their entryways 24/7 and record the footage to deter would-be thieves,’’ reported C&R, noting 82 % of respondents said it provided “peace of mind.’’
Pennsylvania State Police list tips on their website to protect holiday packages.
“Remember, you have options to help protect your purchases and deliveries,’’ state police noted. “Before you click ship and send online deliveries straight to your home, think about when the package will be delivered and where you will be at the time. You should consider how long the package will sit outside in plain sight; whether neighbors will be home at the time of delivery; and whether there is an alternate location that is safe for you to receive the package.’’
Among the state police’s recommendations: Have packages delivered to a workplace or retail store for pickup. Install a smart security camera at the front door. Add a smart doorbell. Upgrade the mailbox to one with a lock. Put inside lights and radios on timers to give the appearance someone is home. Require a signature upon delivery. Ask for a tracking number so a delivery can be re-routed or rescheduled. Require a vacation package hold.
Noting mail can be put on hold if homeowners are away a couple of days, the US Postal Service also offers safety recommendations on its website to keep carriers safe as they deliver mail and packages.
They include: If there is snow or ice on the ground, shovel and salt the sidewalks and steps. Clear snow or ice buildup on top or around the mailbox.
The postal service also reported nearly 6,000 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2018.
Precautions include: If a carrier delivers mail or packages to the front door, place a dog in a separate room and close that door. Parents should remind children not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may view the person handing mail as a threatening gesture.
Homeowners can take these steps to keep delivery drivers safe and ensure holiday packages are protected.
“Amazon says it delivers smiles,’’ said Fischer, “And you’re happy to see your packages are still on our front porch.’’
