The pandemic has led many people to think about a change in housing, whether that be to a bigger space or even a new town.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few things you should consider that you might not have thought of during normal circumstances for selling or buying a home,” said Fayette Board of REALTORS® President Laurie Hensel. “For sellers, perhaps that means talking to your Realtor® about putting a virtual tour of your home online, so more people can view it that way. If people do want to come to the property in person, consider leaving lights on and doors open, so there is less contact for the buyers.”
While Realtors® should be cleaning up after showings, sellers should also take precaution to wipe down often-touched areas after showings.
Buyers should be aware that there is generally less inventory on the market than usual, as some sellers have delayed putting their homes on the market due to the virus.
“It’s a competitive market in most places,” she said. “Buyers should make sure they are preapproved or prequalified for a mortgage, so they can make an offer when they find their dream home.”
“Buyers should be taking as many virtual tours as possible, and only seeing homes in-person when they are serious about buying,” said Hensel. “In today’s market, homes are selling quickly, so it’s important for buyers to work with their Realtor® to keep abreast of what properties have just been listed.”
Technology is key in today’s market. Both buyers and sellers should aim to do as much of the homebuying process online as possible to mitigate possible exposure.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” Hensel added. “Both sellers and buyers should be concerned with their own health, but the homebuying and selling process can be done safely if all parties are careful.”
