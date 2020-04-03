While most people are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they still need to go outside for essential items such as food and medicine. There are also people whose jobs keep them working on site.
That means it’s important to homes clean and disinfected to prevent coronavirus.
The CDC explains on its website current evidence shows this coronavirus “may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.’’
To combat this, the CDC recommends, “Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.’’
The American Cleaning Institute advises to let the surface air dry after disinfecting as recommended on the product label. If disinfecting toys or surfaces that touch food, rinse with water after they air dry.
ACI also notes:
“Pay particular attention to disinfecting things that come into frequent contact with your hands, like your phone. If using a disinfectant wipe, throw it out after using.’’
ACI advises key times to clean:
At home: “Wash your hands before and after food prep, before eating, after using the bathroom, after touching garbage or diapers and after handling pet food. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects, like door handles and light switches.”
If running errands: “Avoid touching your face after contact with frequently touched surfaces. Consider using an antibacterial wipe on the grocery cart handle, especially if a child will be riding in the cart. If using reusable bags, be sure to wash them when you get home.’’
Consumer Reports offers recommendations for bringing home groceries:
“Wash nonporous containers. The FDA says there’s no current evidence to support the transmission of the virus from food packaging. But if you’re concerned, it can’t hurt to wipe down non-porous containers like glass or cans with disinfectant wipes.
“Wash your hands well after putting away all packaging, including paper boxes and bags. It also doesn’t hurt to wash your hands after opening the containers and using their contents.’’
Consumer Reports advises washing produce under running water as well as washing hands, counters and other touched surfaces after putting away the groceries.’’
When it comes to buying prepared food that’s delivered from a restaurant, Good Housekeeping suggests placing the bag in the sink and transferring the food with utensils to a clean plate or container. Discard the bag and wrappings. Sanitize the sink and wash hands.
If buying takeout, use gloves or hand sanitizer to avoid touching contaminated surfaces. Use contact-less payment if possible by paying in advance on a phone or computer, or tap pay with a credit card at a terminal at the restaurant. Place the take-out bag on the floor of the car or a surface no one will touch. Once home, follow the same procedure for delivered food.
As for doing laundry, Consumer Reports notes if someone may have been exposed to the coronavirus, consider those clothes contaminated and keep them in a separate laundry bin until it’s time to do the wash.
Put them in a bin that can be laundered or thrown away. Do not shake dirty laundry as it may disperse germs in the air.
If possible, wear disposable gloves while doing laundry that may be contaminated. If they’re reusable gloves, designate them for this task and wash hands immediately after taking them off. If gloves are not available, wash hands thoroughly after touching contaminated objects.
Wash laundry at the warmest temperature allowed and dry clothes thoroughly. A dryer may be better than hang drying to eliminate germs.
While the Covid-19 threat is here, it’s important to take precautions to keep a house clean. A few extra steps help lessen the spread of germs and also offer peace of mind.
