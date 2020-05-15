Whites, brights, dark colors and delicates — doing the laundry can sometimes seem overwhelming.
It’s actually a simple process but you have to think about what you’re doing.
Pam Howarth of Menallen Township, a retired family consumer science teacher for Uniontown Area School District, shared some insights into cleaning clothes.
“First of all, stain treatment should be done as soon as possible,’’ Howarth noted.
Howarth prefers using a dishwashing detergent that cuts grease and doesn’t have to be laundered right away, but remarked that specific stain treatment products are also good. Read the label, however, to see if the clothing has to be washed within a certain amount of time. Howarth also mentioned some people like to carry stain treatment products that are made to be taken with you, such as wipes.
Howarth said sometimes she puts bleach on a garment held over the sink but then rinsed well to avoid bleach causing a yellow stain.
After applying stain treatment, Howarth said, “I use a toothbrush or a scrub brush on the stains — a little elbow grease.’’
Next, pay attention to any repairs you need to make on your clothes.
“If there’s loose buttons or a tear, take care of it before you put it in the machine because it’s going to get worse,’’ said Howarth.
And before you put your clothes into the washing machine, go through the pockets.
“It’s best to pull the pockets out. Clothes will dry faster if the pockets are not in. Or turn the garment inside out. Otherwise, you’re drying three layers of clothing — the garment and two layers of pockets. If you turn it inside out, then everything is exposed,’’ Howarth said.
Inside out also works well with clothes that have sequins or glitter threads, Howarth noted.
“When it’s inside out, the threads rub against each other and not against the other clothes in the dryer,’’ explained Howarth,.
By this time, you’re ready to sort your clothes.
“You want to sort by color,’’ said Howarth, “and it’s not a bad idea to do just a black load as well. Sometimes black fabric bleeds onto other colors and you wonder why your clothes are losing color.’’
Howarth believes it’s also a good idea to make separate loads for red, purple and navy-colored clothes.
“I have held them until I have several pieces or reds, purples or blues,’’ she said.
If that’s not possible, these three colors can be washed together, but don’t wash them with oranges, greens or yellows or the lighter clothes will lose their color. But Howarth frowns on washing white underwear and white towels together.
To make your whites their whitest, Howarth noted a lot of people put a cup of white vinegar in their loads.
As to socks, which can become separated from each other while in the laundry, Howarth offers three suggestions: pin a pair together — but be careful of the pins; tie socks together — but this can make drying more difficult; or bunch the socks together when you put them in the hamper and then separate them to be washed.
The amount of detergent and your water temperature depends on your washing machine.
Howarth explained that higher performance washers — marked with an HP — require a high performance detergent and cold water.
“Follow the rules. There’s a reason,’’ said Howarth.
If using a regular washing machine, water temperature for towels and sheets can be whatever you like.
“It’s a personal preference, but hot water is harder on a washer and clothes,’’ said Howarth, adding, “Anything will come clean given agitation and the right amount of detergent.’’
Read labels on your clothing to see if there are any special instructions.
Regarding delicates, Howarth noted there are laundry bags available that can zip shut during the wash. Delicates must also be sorted by color.
Don’t use too much laundry detergent when washing clothes. Use what you prefer for a fabric softener but Howarth likes dryer sheets which she said can be used more than once.
For infant clothing, Howarth recommends using baby laundry detergent until the babies are at least three months old.
“Then if they develop a rash, you know it’s not the laundry detergent,’’ Howarth said. “You have to be careful. They’re sensitive. This can happen with older people as well. As people get older, their skin gets thin. If you notice irritation, you made need to switch to this as well.’’
After washing clothes, Howarth recommends line drying for delicates. That includes bathing suits.
“Heat breaks fibers and can cause spandex to snap,’’ said Howarth, agreeing that chlorine from a swimming pool can also damage fibers. “It’s a combination of the two.’’
Clothing that is line dried can develop wrinkles so Howarth suggests that once the clothing is dry, dabbing it with a damp cloth and throwing the clothes and the cloth in the dryer for 10 to 15 minutes to take the wrinkles out.
As for ironing, permanent press fabric that is wrinkle resistant can cut down on the amount of ironing time. But there are some clothes that always look better when ironed, including button-down and polo shirts.
“Do you want to look like a wrinkled mess or a professional?’’ Howarth asked.
She gave advice on how to iron a button-down shirt: “Start with the upper back yoke. You press that first. Then iron both sleeves and start on the button hole side of the front and go around to the back, then do in between the buttons. Then do the collar.’’
For ironing, Howarth suggests staying on the polyester setting as some clothing, such as newer dress slacks, can have spandex in them and a hotter iron will catch on the fabric.
“I also have a spray bottle of water. I slightly spray everything,’’ said Howarth, noting a spray bottle can be purchased cheaply and can make it through two ironing sessions.
Washing, drying, ironing — everyone has to do the laundry.
But a little planning and a little attention to what you’re doing can make your clothes last longer and laundry day a little easier.
