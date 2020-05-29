What is a victory garden?
You may have heard the term victory garden recently, or you may have heard of it many years ago. It is something that is making a comeback now, especially with more of us spending time at home due to the coronavirus. The National Garden Bureau, created in 1920, is celebrating its 100th anniversary and is adding to the buzz by reintroducing the concept of victory gardens.
During World War II, a victory garden gave citizens at home a way to help and be a part of the war effort. There were more than 20 million victory gardens planted across the United States with more than one million tons of produce grown. This was a means of both improving nutritional value in diets and releasing food to the armed forces.
The Victory Garden program was supported and organized by local groups and citizens through committees. In Pennsylvania, County Farm Agents and Pennsylvania State College (now known as Penn State University), provided services and technical information that were needed, such as: soil tests, cultural information, and seed selection. Many people preserved and canned foods, not only for themselves, but for school lunches, food banks, and hospitals. There was also a 236-page Victory Garden Committee Handbook. It is amazing to see how much valuable information is in it. You can find the handbook here: https://archive.org/details/victorygardensha00mack
Steps and Tips for Creating and Growing Your Own Victory Garden:
Growing Zone
The first thing to do is determine your growing zone. This will help you understand what will grow best in the area where you live. It will also inform you of what types of annuals or perennials to plant. You can find what zone you live in by typing in your zip code on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map website: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/PHZMWeb/
Think of What You Enjoy Eating and Make a List
Start writing down a list of foods that you enjoy eating. How much of it will your household usually consume? This will determine how much food and therefore how many seeds or plants you will want to plant of each item. Also, think of herbs you enjoy using in cooking or adding into beverages.
If you have space, you may be able to grow more of your favorite foods for preserving them for later use. Once you determine what you want to grow, start researching different varieties. You may prefer San Marzano tomatoes over cherry tomatoes, or you may choose from the many types of basil: Genovese, lemon, cinnamon, Thai or purple. Experiment with varieties that are new to you and you may discover that you have a new favorite variety!
Seeds or Plants?
Decide how much work and money you want to put into your garden. Although seeds are more cost efficient, they also take time, nurturing, and space. You will also need to check temperature and lighting. Hardening off (the process of getting indoor seedlings adjusted to the outdoors) will be important when it comes time to transplant. Instead, you can buy transplants or starter plants that are ready to go into the ground. Your upfront cost will be more than if you start with seeds, but your garden will come together more quickly and perhaps with a little less planning.
Knowing When to Sow or Plant
Researching when to sow or plant will be important. You don’t want to plant something when the soil temperature is not warm enough for your plant to survive. It is good to know when your first and last frost dates are so that you can decide when it is safe to start planting. That information is available from the National Gardening Association: https://garden.org/apps/frost-dates/ A useful printable fact sheet from the New Hampshire Extension website lists for each vegetable how long after last frost it can be planted outside: https://extension.unh.edu/resource/growing-vegetables-when-plant-your-vegetable-garden-fact-sheet
Another idea to think about is whether you will want to do succession planting to have produce to harvest for a longer period of time. This will require planting at various intervals to extend the length of time that you can harvest.
Soil
All soil is different. It is very rare that you will find nice soil the first time you dig straight into the ground. Consider purchasing soils to use in your garden or amend the existing soil by adding compost, manure, peat moss, and perlite.
For the best results in your garden, you should first have your soil tested. Ordinarily, soil test kits can be purchased at most Penn State Extension county offices. With offices closed due to the Coronavirus, kits can be ordered online directly from the lab or you can submit a sample as directed in the following link: https://agsci.psu.edu/aasl/soil-testing/fertility/soil-fertility-submission-forms
You will use your own bag for the soil then send it along with the form and payment directly to the lab address indicated on the form.
Garden Space
You can start a garden no matter where you live! You may plant straight into the ground, in raised beds, or if you don’t have a lot of space, consider container gardening. This is a great option because you can move containers wherever or whenever you want and weeding and watering are less time consuming.
Add Pollinator-Friendly Flowers
This is my favorite tip of all! If you are planting vegetables and herbs, add some flowers to help attract beneficial pollinators like birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects that also like your victory garden plants. Without them your plants won’t produce their delicious bounty. A few of my favorite pollinator friendly plants are: bee balm, echinacea (coneflowers), Black-eyed Susans, Shasta daisies, lavender, canna, salvia, zinnias, Jacob’s ladder — I could go on and on with a never-ending list of my favorite flower additions!
Enjoy What You Have Created
Gardening can be very therapeutic. There is something unexplainable about putting your hands in the soil, of sowing the seeds, and ultimately experiencing the magic of nature as the plants appear and grow. Your victory garden may ultimately be a source of food but the process of gardening is also very peaceful and a productive distraction from our current situation.
If gardening is new to you remember that there is no perfect gardener. In gardening, there are experiments and experience. Educating yourself and learning new techniques are among the never-ending joys of gardening. Make sure that once you plant your Victory Garden, you find the time to enjoy it. You may even want to plant a foodscape by mixing plants, flowers, herbs, and vegetables together. Remember, it’s your creation and the possibilities are endless.
Learn more about starting a victory garden:
n Article: 1944 Pennsylvania Victory Gardens: https://www.facebook.com/notes/franklin-county-pa-master-gardeners/1944-pennsylvania-victory-gardens/1429736513745199
n Victory Garden Workshop Series, PennState Extension: https://extension.psu.edu/victory-garden-workshop
n National Garden Bureau: https://ngb.org/2020/03/23/victory-garden-2-0/
