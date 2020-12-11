As temperatures fall outside, it’s time to get ready for the chillier months ahead. Most homeowners want to keep their home cozy and their heating bills low during the winter, but struggle to keep the warmth in and the cold air out. Weatherizing can seem daunting, but there are many benefits — from reducing drafts to lowering energy use. Follow these low-cost tips to protect your home and your wallet.
Give windows a makeover
Windows add charm to any residence and provide protection from the outdoors, but also account for a significant amount of heat loss in the winter. Heat gain and loss through windows account for 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Even if your windows are in good condition, window insulation kits are easy, do-it-yourself solutions that will save you from sky-high heating bills, keep you comfortable and help with energy efficiency all winter long.
Try Duck Brand Max Strength Rolled Window Insulation Kits, which add a barrier and create an airtight seal between the outdoor air and your home’s inside. The film comes with a pre-taped edge for quick and easy roll-on installation.
Want to check and see if you have a problem with insulation? Hold an incense stick near windows, doors and electrical outlets. If smoke blows sideways, you have an air leak.
Deal with drafts
Doors are one of the largest sources of drafts in any home and should be a top priority for homeowners this winter. From draft seals to door sweeps, there are many DIY weatherization solutions to choose from that are easy to install and don’t require measuring or tools. Draft seals slide under doors, are removable, machine washable, pet-friendly and don’t damage door frames. For example, Duck Brand’s Double Draft Seal insulates your door from both sides and blocks winter drafts, dust, insects and pollen for year-round protection.
Don’t let air sneak through cracks
While you’re at it, it’s a good idea to check for any cracks and gaps around doors and windows that can lead to heat loss. Weatherstripping doors and windows can save homeowners money. In fact, air sealing an old or drafty house can save up to 20% on your heating bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. While there are a variety of gap seals to choose from, rubber gap seals can stand up to extreme temperatures that cause other seals to freeze or crack. Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seals work well for sealing large gaps or sprucing up old or damaged door and window seals.
