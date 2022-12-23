Entertaining

MetroCreative

While it’s frustrating for hosts doing a culinary balancing act when guests do not heed etiquette and show up on time, there are some ways to plan ahead for late arrivals.

 MetroCreative

In a perfect entertaining scenario, all guests arrive on time and food comes out of the oven at the ideal temperature. Even though holiday hosts can hope for the best, it’s a good idea to plan for instances when guests take liberties in regard to when they show up to dinner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.