In a perfect entertaining scenario, all guests arrive on time and food comes out of the oven at the ideal temperature. Even though holiday hosts can hope for the best, it’s a good idea to plan for instances when guests take liberties in regard to when they show up to dinner.
People have their own interpretations of what qualifies as “on time.” For example, for an event that begins at 4 p.m, some guests may turn up at exactly 4 p.m., while others may arrive an hour or more later. According to etiquette expert Miss Manners, ordinarily it is understood that dinner is served roughly a half hour after the stated invitation time. While it’s frustrating for hosts doing a culinary balancing act when guests do not heed etiquette and show up on time, there are some ways to plan ahead for late arrivals.
n Know your audience. If you have perpetual late arrivals, you likely know who the culprits will be. Adjust their invitations so that their proposed arrival times are one hour earlier than the rest of the invitees.
n Shift accountability. On the invitation, clearly state your desires with something such as, “Arrive at 3, dinner will be served at 5.” This gives guests a window of flexibility. Plus, you’ll be largely off the hook if the meal is already on the table when late comers arrive. Simply say, “We knew you wouldn’t want us to wait for you.” Plus, if guests know exactly when food will be served, they can fortify themselves with snacks if they must be late.
n Plan make-ahead dishes. Some meals taste even better when they’ve been allowed to sit and the flavors meld. These include quiches, layered pasta dishes, casseroles, and even stews. Incorporate them into holiday entertaining plans, and then you can reheat as needed prior to dinner being served.
n Use the oven as a warmer. Even something like a roast or turkey can be kept warm for some time without compromising on quality. Foods can typically be kept hot in a preheated oven set to 200 to 250 degrees. Even lower temperatures between 160 and 170 degrees will keep food safe at an internal temperature of 140 degrees without it actually being cooked more. If it goes above 140 degrees, turn off the oven and then back on as needed.
n Choose foods that cook quickly. If you prefer to cook to order for guests, then have appetizers on hand to keep early guests satisfied. Then when everyone has arrived you can rely on fast-cooking items like steaks, chops and cutlets. Thin cuts of meats and poultry will take much less time to cook than briskets and roasts. Give them a holiday makeover with innovative flavors and impressive garnishes.
n Consider catering. Catering companies are masters at keeping food at the ready for guests. A buffet service will keep food hot in chafing dishes, which is perfect for a holiday party with an open door policy on arrival time.
