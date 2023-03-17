Homeowners who decide to renovate one or more rooms in their homes might be excited about the changes that are in store. Even simple modifications to paint color or accessories can change the look of a space. Larger renovations can produce even more dramatic effects.
When contractors provide cost estimates, they might predict how long they expect the job to take from start to finish. It is impossible to plan for every scenario, however. Jobs can be delayed for various reasons, and it’s rarely the fault of the contractor.
Here are some reasons a renovation could experience snags along the way:
Preexisting conditions: Opening up walls or removing flooring could reveal hidden problems. These include prior insect damage, leaks and water issues, asbestos, mold, or even pests. The presence of unforeseen issues will require remediation that can extend the project timeline.
Schedule backup: Contractors often have busy schedules. When one job experiences delays, that causes a domino effect on others on the calendar. Homeowners should realize that the estimated start date of their own project is just an estimate and not necessarily set in stone.
Lack of materials: Builders sometimes have difficulty procuring materials from vendors. Whether it’s concrete or a special-order appliance, the contractor is at the mercy of the vendor. If there are shipping delays or other issues, the job will have to be pushed back. Many steps to a project hinge on the one before. For example, walls cannot be put up until electrical work and plumbing has been completed.
Prior errors: Corrections might need to be made to what a previous contractor or even the homeowner did. Problems need to be fixed or they may compromise the look and safety of the project. Issues can arise if prior renovations were not done to code.
Obtaining permits: The application process for obtaining permits can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months depending on the municipality and the scale of the project. Long permit lead times can delay the start of the job.
Weather: Mother Nature can affect everything from the availability of materials to the job itself, particularly if work is being done outdoors.
Finances: The overall cost of the job mightchange, especially if issues arise during the work. If funds dry up, the project can stall.
Certain factors can affect how long a renovation project will take. Homeowners should know that timelines are estimates and not set in stone.
