Fayette Board of REALTORS has named Gary Reagan of Conn Realty Inc. in Uniontown as Realtor of the Year and Bob Topper Jr. of Coldwell Banker Laurel Ridge Realty in Connellsville as Rookie of the Year for 2019.
Brenda Lilley, executive officer said, “Gary is always willing to do just about anything we ask of him and he’s been doing it for such a long time. He deserved this award.
“And Bob, being new, has really stepped up to the plate,’’ Lilley continued. “He has done just about anything we ask him to do also. Serving as state director was a really special thing for us. He served on committees for us. They’re both very deserving of these awards.’’
“It’s very nice,’’ Reagan, owner of Conn Realty Inc., said of the accolade.
“It was great. I was very honored,’’ Topper said.
Topper thanked Paul Bortz Jr., broker, and Dennis Martin, associate broker, at Coldwell Banker for preparing his nomination.
Lilley explained an application process was used this year for both honors instead a selection by the president.
“It really did turn out nicely because you learn what everybody is actually doing out there,’’ noted Lilley.
Fayette Board of REALTORS is comprised of Realtors and affiliate members who serve Fayette County and the surrounding areas. The association, which received its charter in 1960, is a member of the National and Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS.
The purpose of the Realtor of the Year award is to recognize a member who has provided outstanding service to the association, real estate profession and community. It is an award that best exemplifies, on a business and personal level, the qualities that make a realtor.
Criteria include realtor spirit, association activity, business accomplishments and community service.
A graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and Penn State University, Reagan has been in the business for 32 years and is a realtor, broker and appraiser. He previously worked at Berish Agency, Franklin John and Paul Sprowls before coming to Conn Realty, which he purchased in 2000.
“I enjoy meeting people and helping people find their homes,’’ said Reagan, a resident of South Union Township, who is engaged to Kim Evans and has three children: Amanda Barber, Gary Reagan and Alison Nicholson and two grandchildren: Finnegan and Brynley.
Reagan has served Fayette Board of REALTORS as president, state director for Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS and Fayette Multiple Listing Service committee chair.
“It’s a good group,’’ Reagan said.
Lilley noted both men volunteer for the board’s community service projects, which include food drives, ringing kettle bells and collecting blankets along with donating and serving lunch for the Salvation Army, participating in Connellsville Ultimate Pizza Day that benefits the Bill Swan Area Food bank, filling food boxes for the needy and elderly at Fayette County Community Action Agency, and collecting backpacks and school supplies for Fayette County Children and Youth.
“The community involvement the board has is really nice,’’ said Topper.
The board’s Rookie of the Year award is given to a realtor who is licensed for 18 months or less. Criteria include association involvement, community services and sales volume for one year.
A resident of Connellsville, Topper started in real estate in April 2018 and serves as a state director for Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS.
“It’s pretty great, especially to put people in their first home,’’ said Topper of the business. “A few times, I’ve taken people from a rental situation and they were able to buy their first home, which is really nice to see.’’
Topper also has a landscaping company, serves on Connellsville City Council and is a volunteer firefighter with New Haven Hose Company. A graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Topper and his wife, Kelly, have a daughter, Gabbie.
The awards were presented in December at the board’s annual installation dinner, which was held at the Lady Luck Casino in Farmington.
