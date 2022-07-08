The kitchen is the heart of the home, it’s also a space where you can waste a lot of energy if you’re not careful.
By making a few simple adjustments to your habits in the kitchen, you can easily cut your energy bills and do your part to help the environment.
“The appliances you select for your kitchen have effects far beyond the food you eat,” says Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. “From the appliances you choose to how you use them, you can make a real difference in your energy consumption today.”
Here are a few ideas for getting started:
1. Keep it cool: Minimize the time you have the refrigerator door open. Cold air falls straight to the floor like water. The longer you leave the door open, the more cool air drains away and the harder your fridge has to work to replace it. Refrigerators that have pantry and freezer drawers help contain the cold air even when they are open. Keep frequently accessed items in the refrigerated pantry drawer so everyone in the family can help themselves.
2. Go small or go home: Whenever possible, opt to use your small appliances. For example, the next time you’re reheating food, use the microwave instead of the stove or oven. According to the federal government program ENERGY STAR, microwaves use up to 80% less energy than conventional ovens.
3. Wash-up smart: If you find yourself running your dishwasher before it’s full, it’s time to consider an upgrade. Find a dishwasher that allows you to manage your load size. Features like the half-load option or Wash Zone setting available on Sharp’s Slide-In Stainless Steel Dishwashers will focus the water in one area when washing smaller loads to make every drop count.
4. Unplug: If you’re like most people, you use appliances like your toaster and coffeemaker for just a few minutes each day. Unplug small appliances like these after you’re done to stop “vampire energy,” which is the energy consumed by items when they are plugged in but are not in use.
5. Make an upgrade: Today’s appliances are generally more energy efficient than older appliances, and there are a lot of energy efficient selections. According to ENERGY STAR, induction cooktops are around 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric units and about three times more efficient than gas. Bonus? Making the switch also means you’ll no longer be emitting greenhouse gases associated with gas cooking. Learn more about smart, energy-saving appliances at sharpusa.com.
