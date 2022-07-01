When you think of summer cleanup, you likely picture decluttering and deep cleaning your indoor spaces.
However, your outdoor spaces need just as much attention as your home’s interiors to get them ready for the warmer months. You can save yourself some headaches later by investing time in a few housekeeping tasks in your outdoor spaces, so as the weather heats up, it’s time to take stock of your yard space and lawn equipment.
Check out these four (relatively) simple projects that will set you up for success this summer.
Check your lawnmower
Inspect your lawnmower before you need to use it so it’s prepared when you’re ready to tackle your lawn. According to Consumer Reports, you’ll want to check or change your engine oil, sharpen the blades, fill it with fresh fuel, and change or clean filters.
For some, it may be time to replace your trusty lawnmower. The Troy-Bilt Self-Propelled Walk-Behind FWD Mower is an excellent choice for homeowners. It’s powered by a 140cc Briggs & Stratton® engine and offers variable-speed front-wheel drive for improved control and fast turns. This durable model is equipped with the TriAction cutting system for creating and maintaining a well-groomed lawn plus a deck wash for easy upkeep.
Prep your patio
If you spend a lot of time on your patio, especially if you host events, you’ll want to inspect your outdoor space for any winter damage. Harsh winter elements like snow and ice can easily cause cracks in stone and tile pavers or chip and crack wooden decks. Make a list of needed repairs and determine which should be prioritized.
Now is also a good time to renew your patio area. It can be as simple as adding mulch, using landscape rocks as ground cover or installing or replacing patio stones and pavers.
Garden beds
If you’re looking to grow your own flowers, vegetables and herbs this summer, consider assembling and installing raised garden beds. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, raised soil warms up more quickly, meaning that a raised garden bed can warm up during spring and provide a longer growing season. These simple freestanding boxes or frames drain well, help prevent erosion, and are ideal for small spaces that can’t support a traditional row garden.
A galvanized steel raised garden planter bed like one from Northern Tool + Equipment is simple to assemble, meaning you can get to planting more quickly. Its modular design allows you to add multiple boxes for an even larger garden bed and the corrugated, galvanized steel construction can hold up to all kinds of weather throughout the year.
Organize your garage
As the in-between space between your home and the outdoors, your garage likely needs plenty of TLC come summer. Take the opportunity to clear out any trash or clutter and give the space a good sweeping to clear out any dust or dirt that collected on the garage floor over the colder months. Check your garage for any damage or leaks to prevent water damage from storms.
After you’ve decluttered, it’s time to organize your spring and summer lawn care and landscaping tools. If you’re in need of some new and improved shelves and cabinets, consider buying and installing these storage solutions. A clean and organized garage will free up space, meaning that you can even use your garage to work on and store other outdoor projects.
By tackling these four outdoor cleanup tasks, you’ll set yourself up for success for any landscaping and projects you’ve planned for spring and summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.