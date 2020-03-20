Getting ready to sell a house? There are a few things homeowners can do before they welcome potential buyers.
“No matter how long you have lived in your current home, getting it ready to list on the market can be overwhelming,’’ said Laurie Hensel, president of Fayette Board of REALTORS® and a realtor for Donna J. Evans Realty in Connellsville.
Hensel advises sellers start with the outside where first impressions are made.
“Fresh paint makes things look new. If you have any peeling paint, say on your windows, scrape them and paint,’’ said Hensel. “Check the door. This is where the buyer spends time waiting for you to unlock it. The first impression is made standing at the door and waiting to get in.’’
Scott Cavinee, broker of record for SWC Realty, which has offices in Uniontown, Connellsville, Waynesburg, Washington, Williamsport and Lockhaven in Pennsylvania and Marietta in Ohio, said, “There’s so much staging that doesn’t cost a lot but goes a long way: trimming bushes, keeping the grass cut, planting flowers is great.
“If you have a dog that goes outside, clean up after the dog,’’ said Cavinee. “People are distracted if they’re looking at where they’re walking instead of looking at the house.’’
Cavinee advises sellers to pressure wash a concrete driveway or put fresh sealant on an asphalt one. He observed if parking is limited, sellers should not pull their car up to the door. That exaggerates the problem. Leave the car on the street.
And it may help to have a second opinion.
“I always suggest if you have a friend or relative you know will tell you the truth, ask them to walk through your home with you – particularly about smells. Smells are really important if you’re going to get your house ready for sale – musty smells, pet smells, cooking smells. As a realtor, it’s sometimes difficult for us to tell, so I’d suggest to ask a friend,’’ said Cavinee.
Remember that neutral colors are preferred.
“If someone has a room painted an unusual color, it’s best to have it painted neutral. They might have enjoyed it but for someone else, it can be a turnoff,’’ said Hensel. “Neutral goes with everything but there are a lot of colors today that are neutral, not just white and beige. A lot of grays are neutral today.’’
Make the buyer comfortable.
“Climate in a house is important,’’ noted Cavinee. “If it’s summer and the air conditioning is off, it can be sweltering. If someone’s miserable in the house because of extreme cold or extreme heat, it’s hard to be in it long enough to see the whole house.’’
Cavinee understands a seller who has left a home wanting to save on utilities.
So he advises, “In the summer, the thermostat can be set on 76 if it’s air conditioned and in the winter, it can be set on 56 for heat. Make it where they can stand being in there.’’
As for staging, Cavinee observed a couple of new bath towels can make a difference.
“And if there’s an awkward area in the house,’’ said Cavinee, “a couple of pieces of furniture will help - a couple of chairs in the right place will make people understand the space.’’
Both realtors stress cleaning closets.
“Even a big closet can look small if it’s jammed, and you’ll be cleaning them out anyway when you’re moving,’’ said Cavinee.
“Have closets neat and organized, not bursting. It looks like you outgrew your house,’’ said Hensel. “Closets are an overlooked item. People don’t think people look in them, but they do.’’
Keep décor to a minimum and declutter.
“For a person to buy your house,’’ said Hensel, “they have to see themselves living there.’’
Both Hensel and Cavinee advise keeping the house clean so it’s always ready to be shown.
“Children’s toys should be in a container and not all over the place,’’ said Cavinee. “It’s amazing how clean windows will make a huge difference in a house.’’
“It’s easier on the seller when you get a phone call and you do not have to go on a frenzy to clean the house. Do a little bit every day,’’ said Hensel. “Sometimes, there’s last-minute appointments. It’s your choice but you’d hate to pass because that could be the buyer.’’
