As states and business begin to reopen and travel may become more welcomed, you may be considering on keeping your summer vacation plans.
If you are able to keep or make plans, be sure to relax and have fun. But keep in mind a few simple precautions to keep your home safe while you’re away.
“Use common sense,’’ said Trooper Robert Broadwater, public information officer for the Troop B of the state police, which serves Fayette, Greene, Washington, Allegheny and part of Westmoreland counties. “Career criminals know what to look for to see if you’re home or not.’’
That means don’t post anything about your vacation plans on social media.
“Only let people know whom you trust,’’ said Broadwater. “If someone posts ‘We’re spending a week at Ocean City,’ you’ve just advertised you’re away.’’
Telling a close neighbor or family member is a good idea, as is asking them to keep an eye on your home.
“If you have a security system, alert them,’’ said Broadwater. “Let the police department know you’re going away and if you’re alarm goes off, that you’re not there.’’
Broadwater said to stop delivery of your newspaper and mail while you’re away. If you prefer, have a neighbor or family member pick these up.
In the age of online shopping, try to have packages delivered before you leave or delay ordering something until you return home. If the delivery is expected while you’re away, have someone pick it up for you.
Mow your lawn before taking a trip.
“I cut my own and always try to cut it before I leave,’’ said Broadwater. “You want your house to look like someone’s there.’’
Broadwater said to lock your doors and your windows.
If you have two cars, Broadwater said put a car out front so it looks like someone’s home. But make sure your car is locked and remove the garage door opener.
Don’t forget your lights.
“You should leave your outside lights on. If you have a timer, that’s great,’’ said Broadwater.
You might want to install motion sensors that turn lights on in entryways when someone is close.
Broadwater also advised leaving a light on inside a common area, such as a living room or the kitchen.
And think about what could go wrong when no one’s home.
Broadwater said it’s a good idea to move the temperature on your air conditioning up to 75 or 76, or turn it off to prevent freeze up. Turn your water off in case of a water line leak or break. Unplug non-essential appliances, such as the coffeemaker and microwave, to prevent damage from power surges.
“You don’t know what the weather will bring,’’ he said.
Broadwater also advises keeping your valuables secure.
“If you don’t have a safe, give them to somebody to hold for you,’’ he said, adding you should always keep an inventory of your valuables. “You should know what you have.’’
Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman also urged homeowners to take precautions recently in anticipation of the summer vacation season.
The state released tips that included installing deadbolt locks on doors and consider them on windows.
“These can slow a burglar’s ability to enter your home, and in some cases can lead to a discount on insurance,’’ the state noted.
Invest in a burglar alarm system.
“Noise can often discourage a burglar and systems that automatically notify police and other emergency services bring help quickly,’’ the state observed. “Some alarm systems may result in an insurance discount.’’
The state also advised asking someone to cut your grass if you are away from home long enough that growth will be noticeable.
Give a spare key to a trusted neighbor or friend rather than placing it under a mat where thieves may check.
“Review your homeowners’ policy to make sure you are getting any discounts for security measures you may have taken, and to make sure you have the coverage you want for the personal items you take along,’’ Altman said. “Most homeowners’ and renters’ policies will cover personal items stolen or damaged on a trip, but if you have expensive items, such as jewelry, talk to your insurance professional and make sure you’re covered.’’
And just to make your life a little easier, it’s always a good idea to clean your house before you leave so you won’t come home to extra chores. That includes cleaning out your refrigerator, running your dishwasher and emptying your trash. And don’t forget to pay bills before your leave.
It make take a little time, but a few precautions before your trip can keep your home safe, make your vacation enjoyable and your return home more comfortable.
