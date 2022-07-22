Pets experience anxiety for many reasons.
According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, pet anxiety is often a byproduct of aging, separation and/or fear. Fear may be caused by loud noises, strange people or animals, visual stimuli, or even textile feelings from grass or tile floors. Separation anxiety, which occurs when animals are unable to self-comfort when left alone, is believed to affect around 14 percent of dogs, according to the American Kennel Club. Animals may get more anxious as they age and their cognitive abilities begin to decline.
Recognizing the causes of anxiety in a pet can help pet parents figure out how to make a home more comfortable and alleviate its anxiety. There are various remedies that may work.
n Introduce new people and stimuli gradually. Anxiety may arise when a pet meets a new animal or person or when there’s a change in the home environment, such as the introduction of a new pet. Do not force interactions and remain patient. Anxiety may dissipate over time as the pet learns that the new stimulus is not a threat.
n Try counterconditioning. According to the AKC, counterconditioning changes the pet’s response to stimuli responsible for anxiety by replacing anxious or aggressive behavior with desirable behavior, such as sitting and focusing on you. A professional dog trainer can help direct this process.
n Provide safe areas. Pets may need their own places to get away from things when they feel overwhelmed. In such instances, a crate can come in handy and provide a respite. Your pet can seek out the crate when it’s tired or anxious. The crate can be moved into a quiet room when company comes over or if there is thunder or fireworks.
n Limit stimuli as much as possible. Speak with people who visit your home and educate them about what might set off your pet’s anxiety. While you may not be able to prevent every anxiety trigger, you can limit situations that may cause your pet to get worked up. You also can take steps by closing curtains when leaving home (if outdoor animals provoke anxiety), turning on white noise, using soothing aromatherapy oils and scents, and being aware of noisy situations.
n Remain calm. Pet owners may inadvertently be driving their animals’ anxiety by the tone and postures they take. Animals take their cues from people’s energy. A calm foot forward with your pet can tame their anxiety.
Speak with a vet and a trainer if a pet experiences uncontrollable anxiety. These professionals may suggest other strategies, including training or medications, that have been effective with other animals.
