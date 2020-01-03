Now that it’s January, homeowners across the region are finding time for winter chores and putting those New Year’s resolutions in place.
“For 2020, I’m going with a checklist each month of declutter, discard and delete,’’ said Donna Nebraski, of Uniontown.
Nebraski explained: “Declutter — if it doesn’t belong in the room, move it to its proper place. Discard — if you don’t use it, donate it, give it to somebody who can use it or if it’s in poor condition, just throw it away. And delete — don’t forget about all your electronics – computers, iPad, phones — delete apps you don’t use. Delete random pictures you’ve taken. If you have five pictures of the same thing, just keep the best photo. It’s just taking up storage space.’’
Best place to start is taking down holiday decorations and changing interior décor to a fresh, winter landscape. Nature, snowmen and winter sports can find their way into decorations for table tops, mantles and corners. Add plenty of colorful afghans and quilts as well cozy pillows to couches and chairs to keep out the cold. Put an extra blanket on the bed.
Pick up holiday clutter, whether Christmas toys and gifts spread across the floors or games taken out while entertaining. But make sure children have a place to play on days when it’s too cold to be outside. Visit the library often for new books to read when staying inside.
Make time to work on electronics, keeping them updated and removing apps and materials not used. Take those photos off the phones and put them into photo albums or folders on the computer.
Organize the kitchen and stock up on any items that need replenishing after months of holiday baking and entertaining. Make sure there’s plenty of hot chocolate, tea and coffee in the pantry.
Closets can be cleaned out to ensure room for holiday gifts and warm winter clothing. Check to make sure everyone has a warm coat, hat, gloves and boots and can find them quickly in case of a sudden snowfall or temperature drop.
Set up mats inside the house near doorways for snowy boots and find a place to hang wet coats, gloves and hats. Keep a mop nearby to wipe up any wet floors.
Make sure there are plenty of shovels and salt on hand to tackle snow and ice on driveways and sidewalks. Don’t forget to add snow brushes and emergency kits to vehicles. Keep emergency supplies inside the house as well.
After a storm, check outside lights and trees for damage. Make sure there’s plenty of outside light at night for visitors and rescue personnel — in case of an emergency — to reach the door. Keep mailboxes and house numbers free of snow.
Don’t forget outdoor fun as homeowners may also want to find a place to keep sleds, skates or skis on hand whether it’s for a backyard sledding party or to be loaded into cars for a trip to a local park or resort.
On these long nights, bring in the light by opening curtains during the day and installing new lamps where needed.
And one of the best parts of winter is enjoying candlelight and fires in fireplaces so make sure to have plenty of candles on hand as well as wood for the fire.
Some careful planning can keep homes clean and well organized as well as cozy and warm this winter.
