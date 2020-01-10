It’s that time of year again when illness seems to invade homes, prompting everyone to clean bedclothes and other surfaces to avoid spreading germs.
Don’t forget the pillows.
“At least once a month, toss your pillows in the dryer. It’ll take care of some germs and freshens the pillows,’’ said Pam Howarth, of Menallen Township, a retired family consumer science teacher for Uniontown Area School District.
“If there’s sickness, go ahead and wash the pillows with regular detergent,’’ Howarth continued. “I’ve even washed them with bleach – use half a cup.’’
Washing pillows can be an important step in the fight against germs.
The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health noted on its website that flu viruses spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
“Coughs and sneezes produce virus-laden droplets that can spread up to three feet through the air. Flu also can be spread when droplets from a cough or sneeze land on objects like doorknobs, light switches, etc,’’ the department explained. “If others touch the objects and then touch their own mouth or nose (or someone else’s mouth or nose) before washing their hands, the virus can be spread.’’
The department also noted,”You can pass the flu to someone else both before and while you are sick. Adults may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. Some people, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems, might be able to infect others for an even longer time.’’
So when changing the bedclothes after someone is sick, toss the pillows into the washing machine.
“I wouldn’t do more than two pillows at a time,’’ recommended Howarth.
She said one washing is good enough to clean and rinse out any detergent from the pillows.
“Machines today are so efficient they pretty much take care it, and then take the pillows straight to the dryer,’’ said Howarth. “The heat takes care of a lot.’’
If worried about pillows lumping, Howarth said, “A tennis ball will help. It makes noise but it helps.’’
Howarth said if a sick child lays down on the parents’ bed, wash those bedclothes and pillows as well.
“You think you’re okay if you wash things in the kid’s room and then a week later, you’re sick,’’ said Howarth, adding, “When someone’s sick, use separate towels and launder them every day.’’
Wash decorative throw pillows as well as bed pillows.
“Especially if there’s sickness, do the throw pillows,’’ noted Howarth, stressing, “It’s a good idea to wash afghans or anything that may have come in contact with a sick person. Wash all of their stuff — don’t forget where they’ve been.’’
Use disinfectants on countertops and door handles and deep clean the bathroom. Howarth advises mixing a half cup of bleach with two gallons of water.
Sofas might call for spot cleaning, depending on the fabric with Howarth recommending holding on to care booklets to learn how to specifically clean furniture.
Washing pillows regularly is also a good idea to keep them fresh.
And Howarth observed that no pillow lasts forever.
“That’s why they go on sale in January and even in the summer. There’s a reason for that,’’ said Howarth. “A pillow should be replaced every two to three years. People don’t do it because it’s an expense or they don’t want to get rid of it because it’s broken in.’’
But Howarth said old pillows can also cause sleep problems.
She stressed. “A good pillow means a good night’s sleep.’’
