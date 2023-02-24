Many homeowners express interest in creating fewer barriers between the interior and exterior of their homes. Some might have backyards built for entertaining and want to facilitate the transition between the inside of the residence and the outside when guests arrive. In other instances, homes may back to a nature preserve that homeowners want to enjoy more readily. Whatever the reason for bringing the outside in, all-season rooms can serve as a welcoming bridge between indoor and outdoor spaces.
What is an all-season room?
Also known as a four-season room, all-season rooms are specially engineered spaces that provide a connection to the outdoors no matter the season. They are like sunrooms, but climate-controlled so that they will be comfortable throughout winter, spring, summer and fall.
What is the difference between a three-season room and an all-season room?
The biggest difference between these two spaces is the level of usage and the capacity of the room to be heated and cooled. Individuals who reside in climates with moderate year-round temperatures can get by with a three-season room. However, those who experience all four seasons might need a more insulated space to make the room usable throughout the year.
Features of all-season rooms
One of the more notable features of an all-season room is an abundance of windows, which allow plenty of natural light to shine in. All-season rooms also can feature creature comforts like a reading nook, outdoor kitchen spaces and televisions. Retractable screens can be installed when privacy or shade is desired.
Maintaining a comfortable temperature
All-season rooms can be built with adequate thermal insulation and energy-saving features. Insulation will be installed in the walls and roof, and homeowners may have a choice of window ratings for efficiency. Some all-season rooms are specially equipped with HVAC systems that may or may not be tied in to the home’s general heating and cooling system. Some people use portable heaters or air conditioners to control the temperature in all-season rooms. It’s best to speak with an all-season room contractor to identify heating and cooling needs.
How much does an all-season room cost?
Prices vary by region and are contingent on the features homeowners desire. According to the outdoor resource Garden Center Care, a three-season room can cost anywhere from $8,000 to $50,000 to build. A four-season room can cost $20,000 to $80,000 to add. If there is an existing three-season room, it may be more affordable to upgrade the space into an all-season room, but an architect and contractor should inspect the space to determine the scope of the project.
All-season rooms can be an ideal addition to a property, providing extra space for entertaining or lounging and a connection to the outdoors.
