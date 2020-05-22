On a hot, summer day, there’s nothing like a dip in your backyard pool.
The cool water can relax you and wipe away stress. Swimming is also a great way to exercise and a pool means plenty of opportunities to socialize with family and friends.
But don’t forget to make safety a priority.
“Be responsible,’’ said the American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania. “Summer is a fun time, and we should enjoy it. Just make sure you are doing things to protect yourself and your loved ones.’’
That includes seeing that your pool and/or hot tub area is secure.
In fact, local municipalities can be very specific about safety precautions for these.
The Red Cross recommends, “First and foremost, there are ordinances in every town as to what’s required. Some require fences. Some require different heights of fences. You should know what the ordinances are in your area to make sure you’re up to code.’’
The organization offers a Be Red Cross Ready guide to Home Pool and Hot Tub Maintenance and Safety on its website that includes these suggestions for securing your pool:
n Surround the entire pool with a fence or barrier that is at least four feet high, has a self-closing and self-latching gate and is designed so a child cannot climb over, under, around or through it.
n Remove or enclose steps or ladders to prevent access to an above-ground pool.
n Mount a lockable structural barrier that fully encloses the top of a hot tub and will not collapse under the weight of a child.
n Consider placing a cover that meets safety standards over the pool and/or installing alarms on doors or in the pool to detect unauthorized access. Underwater alarms work best.
The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals also maintains a website (www.apsp.org) that includes safety information, such as on proper drain covers with advice like “Never play or swim near drains or suction fittings” and “Never enter the pool or spa if a suction fitting or drain cover is loose, broken or missing.’’
Regarding drains, the Red Cross recommends: “Pool and hot tub main drains must be clearly visible, intact and properly attached.”
The Red Cross also advises using qualified professionals to repair or replace equipment. Follow all manufacturers’ directions for operation, cleaning and maintenance.
APSP says, “Keeping your pool and spa in top operating form is very important to ensure the safety of those who use it and to protect your investment. Always read, understand and follow the operating and maintenance instructions supplied by the pool manufacturer and the manufacturers of associated products.’’
It’s also important to keep the water in your pool and hot tub clean.
APSP noted, “Pools must be maintained to ensure bacteria and algae are killed and the pH and alkalinity levels are in the proper range.’’
“Effective disinfection, water circulation and filtration are keys to keeping the water clear,’’ the Red Cross website explained. “Contaminants are always entering the water from swimmers, the air, runoff, leaves, pollen and other outside sources. Keep the water clear of debris and vacuum often. Consider running your pump longer when high use times or periods when it is hot or raining.’’
The Red Cross advises careful use of chemicals, being sure to store them out of children’s reach and never mix them. Keep chemicals in their original containers and replace covers properly. Always clean up spills immediately. Use appropriate protective equipment when using chemicals.
APSP noted, “It’s important to learn about chemical storage and handling before you open packages or use the products. Of course, always keep all chemicals out of the reach of children and keep records about the pool operation to ensure control over how the chemicals are being used.’’
Don’t forget precautions to take when people are in the water.
The Red Cross said, “Kids and adults should never swim alone. If something happens — a medical issue in a body of water can be a lot of trouble. Never let a kid swim unsupervised. Don’t let kids supervise kids. You need a responsible adult keeping an eye.’’
As soon as you are comfortable, enroll your children in swimming classes, the Red Cross said. He also recommends taking a CPR and first aid course.
“Knowing these skills can really save a life,’’ said the Red Cross.
APSP also cautioned, “Never dive head first into water not intended for head-first diving’’ and “No running on the pool deck.’’
The Red Cross also recommends having these items at hand: a phone with emergency information posted near it, a first aid kit and an emergency signal, such as a whistle. The guide also suggests having multiple life jackets in various sizes as well as a reaching and/or throwing device.
The Red Cross receives many calls about safety classes, such as swimming, CPR and lifeguard lessons. He suggested visiting www.redcross.org/takeaclass for more information. Classes can be found by typing in your zip code.
Local YMCAs also offer swimming classes. For more information, visit www.ymca.net and type in your zip code to find your local Y.
Don’t forget to use sunscreen and stay hydrated.
With plenty of warm days ahead, a properly maintained pool or hot tub can be your own retreat and enhance your summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.