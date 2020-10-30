What a strange and challenging year 2020 has been.
Just as the growing season started, our entire society ground to a halt due to coronavirus fears. Schools, stores and even churches shut down. Concerts and other special events were canceled. Sports like hockey and basketball were suspended. Even our national pastime could not help us pass the time.
Yet surprisingly, gardening was having a moment. Families looking for something to do turned to their backyards and to turning some soil. Whether they were digging up plots of land or setting up raised beds, time at home led people to rediscover growing their own vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
As the months went on, photos of our friends’ home-grown beefsteak tomatoes and squash earned “likes” on social media. Canning supplies have, maybe for the first time, become a hot commodity.
It was exciting to see so many people discover the joy of gardening. Placing seeds or young plants into a patch of loose soil which, within weeks, become flowers, fruits, and vegetables is a marvel of nature. And it is rewarding when all that planting, watering, and weeding throughout a season brings beauty to the landscape and dinner to the table.
Yet all this labor would be for naught if not for the tiny unsung heroes in our backyards: mason bees.
The plight of honeybees has become common knowledge. News stories on the issue of honeybee colony collapse have dominated headlines for a decade or more. Research dollars have been poured into understanding the issue and determining a root cause. A solution to that issue is important for our economy, especially for commercial fruit and vegetable production. The headlines given honeybees, while necessary, have overshadowed the importance of and the peril facing our native bees.
Mason bees have long been the workhorses of our backyard gardens and flower beds. There are 140 species of mason bee (genus Osmia) native to North America — several of which are present in Western Pennsylvania. They are such efficient pollinators that just a few mason bees do the work of 20 or more honeybees.
One of the most common, the blue orchard bee (Osmia lignaria) emerges just in time to pollinate fruit trees. And as natives, they are especially adept at pollinating native plants like tomatoes and blueberries. This makes them important to both the backyard and commercial growers. But they too are under threat from loss of habitat, pesticides, predators, and disease.
Mason bees are solitary, meaning they do not live in hives like honey and other bees. Females lay eggs in holes or tubes, old plants and stems, separating each egg into an individual chamber with a supply of pollen, then sealing the tube before dying. Males emerge first in spring and early summer, followed soon after by females. After mating, the males die and the cycle begins again.
Mason bees have survived for millennia by finding homes in holes in trees or plants, old wood, and rocks. But we can help them by providing them with places where they can nest. An easily accessible nesting box is an opportunity they won’t pass up and allows their work to benefit our gardens. Providing them a box is both affordable and low maintenance.
The internet is awash in commercially available mason bee boxes and ideas for building your own. I built my box around a plastic container purchased from an online retailer. For the past three seasons, it has sat on a concrete windowsill at the back of my home. However, mason bee habitats can be as simple as a block of wood with the appropriately sized holes drilled into it.
Mason bees prefer nesting tubes or holes five- to six-inches long and about a quarter inch in diameter. Nesting tubes made of paper or bamboo cut to the right lengths and dimensions are widely available and relatively inexpensive. My container holds about 65 tubes and did not attract any bees the first season. The following year I was successful in getting bees to move in. Each spring since then, as they emerged, the next generation moved right back into the unused tubes.
Providing a mason bee nesting box is a safe and easy way to observe nature. Male mason bees are stingless and females are very docile. Females will sting only if aggressively or physically threatened. Many people keep mason bee nest boxes near their home or patio. It is fun to watch them come and go as the female bees prepare egg chambers and meals for the next generation.
Removing and replacing old nesting tubes is usually the only necessary maintenance. Mason bee larva can be killed by mites that will “infect” old nesting tubes. When the bees emerge, they crack open the sealed front of the tubes, so it is easy to identify and remove infected tubes and replace them with fresh ones.
So, next year, as the Pirates take the field again, and the Penguins head to the playoffs (fingers crossed), think of putting out a nesting box of your own. It is an easy way to help these docile backyard powerhouses. By then, hopefully, COVID-19 will be long behind us. Yet, even if we are still facing an uncertain future, you will find that these helpful little bees will be there for you, because just like this past year… they have always been.
If you are interested in learning more, the Penn State Extension and Master Gardeners has telephone and online resources available to help. more information on mason bees is available here, https://extension.psu.edu/orchard-pollination-solitary-mason-bees
You can learn more about building your own Mason bee house here, https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence/how-to-build-your-own-mason-bee-house
If you have gardening questions, you can email fayettemg@psu.edu and a Master Gardener will respond. You can also find us on Facebook at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening news and tips and announce webinars and special events.
