New tech for a great 2022

(StatePoint) If you’re thinking about hitting the reboot button and giving your tech a refresh, here are a few tech gadgets and developments to look forward to this year, all of which can help you organize your life and better stick to your goals.
• Wearables to keep you on track: The popularity of wearable devices like smartwatches has increased dramatically, with sales forecasted to reach more than one billion worldwide this year, according to Statista. Now, there’s a smartwatch fit for every member of your family. For example, T-Mobile’s SyncUP KIDS Watch keeps kids and their parents connected, featuring talk and text with approved contacts, real-time location tracking and virtual boundary alerts. For adults looking to stay connected and crush their fitness goals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series delivers a seamless call-text-notification connection no matter where you are, as well as fitness and health functions like auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching, body composition analysis and group challenges for that extra push. For a limited time, these watches are free at T-Mobile with 24 months of bill credits when you add a qualifying watch line to your current rate plan.
• Smart systems for your home: Statista estimates nearly 37% of homes own a smart home device that can monitor everything from doorbells to lightbulbs to household appliances. Now, smart home devices are taking it to the next level with centralized smart home systems. Samsung’s SmartHub system is compatible with more than 5,000 products, including household appliances and home security systems, so you can do tasks such as control your home’s thermostat or preheat your oven from the tap of an app or wall-mounted system.
• New, more affordable 5G smartphones: More smartphones are debuting using the 5G network, including the Samsung A13 5G – the brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone. Priced at $249.99, it sports an edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, a triple rear camera and 5MG front camera, and is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities.
• Ditch the Wi-Fi for a 5G wireless plan upgrade: Wi-Fi has historically given us the speed and capacity we need to stay connected on the go, but today, super-fast 5G networks are enabling us to forget Wi-Fi. Now, you can use the secure, high-speed hotspot capability of your 5G phone to keep all devices and others connected. 5G is giving us on-the-go speeds that are just as fast, or faster, than Wi-Fi. T-Mobile offers wireless plans like Magenta MAX that is specially designed for all that 5G phones can do, including unlimited smartphone data and one of the most generous hotspot plans in the industry, with 40GB per month of high-speed mobile hotspot data included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.