Well it’s that time of year again. The Christmas season is in full swing. Stores are all stocked up and the sales have begun. Many families have started decorating their homes for the season.
Everyone has their favorite holiday decorations for their own home. Some prefer greenery like pine garland while others choose to decorate with lights and candles. My personal favorite decoration is the plant named Euphorbia pulcherrima, commonly known as the poinsettia. I like include a large poinsettia on my kitchen table as part of my holiday decor. It is as much a part of my Christmas tradition as a Christmas tree.
Poinsettias are native to the tropical regions of Mexico. There they grow into shrubs that are 10 to 15 feet tall. They are known as the Mexican Flame flower or Painted Leaf. Poinsettias made their way to the United States after U.S. Congressman and first ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett, saw them while traveling in Mexico during Christmastime.
Poinsett was also a botanist and around 1828 began sending the plants home to South Carolina where he had greenhouses. The flowers proved very popular and became known as poinsettia in honor of him. They soon became a staple of Christmas across North America. Poinsettia are the best-selling potted plant in the U.S. and Canada and sales add over $250 million to the U.S. economy annually. Dec. 12 is celebrated as National Poinsettia Day and marks the anniversary of Joel Roberts Poinsett’s death.
Most people don’t realize that the showy, colored part of a poinsettia is not actually the flower but is part of the plant called a bract, which is a modified leaf. The entire flower is actually contained within the little yellow centers. Those flowers surrounded by the colored bracts combine to give the poinsettia its unique appearance.
When selecting a poinsettia it is a good idea to note the color of the small center flowers. The yellow appearance comes from the plant’s pollen. When the flowers stop producing pollen, the plant will start to drop its leaves. So, choose a plant that is not yet showing a lot of pollen. Of course, you should also choose a plant with healthy dark green leaves and try to avoid soils that seem either overly wet or excessively dry. If there is a plastic or paper wrapper around the pot, check the parts of the plant below the wrapper for diseased, damaged, or missing leaves and stems. These tips will help you get a longer display from your poinsettia throughout the holidays.
Until a few years ago, I had purchased only the traditional red variety. I had no idea there were so many colors and varieties from which to choose, then one year a friend that worked at a local nursery showed me some different varieties she had at her home. They come in all shades of red, burgundy, pink and white. In fact, there are more than 100 varieties of poinsettia available ranging in color from the whitest white to the darkest red. They can be solid, spotted, speckled or striped with different leaf and bract shapes.
Poinsettia can be kept year after year and will re-bloom if given proper care. Following the holidays, when the plant begins to lose its leaves and no longer looks ornamental, it should be watered less. When the plant completely loses its leaves, store it in a cool, dry, and dark area. During this period the poinsettia should be watered lightly, only enough to keep the stems from drying out. In the spring, the poinsettia will need to be cut back to about 6 inches from the top of the soil and repotted in new soil that will drain easily. Once repotted the poinsettia can be pruned and taken care of until the holiday season rolls around again.
It is important to point out that poinsettias have long been thought to be poisonous. For many years they came with a warning to keep them away from small children and animals. However, this bad reputation was largely spread through urban legend. While the plant does have minor toxicity, the American Poison Control Centers have not reported any fatalities for exposure to poinsettia. Exposure can cause skin rashes or minor digestive issues in some people and even some animals. That said, it may be a good idea to keep them away from children and pets, especially if they are prone to play with or chew on the plant.
I can’t wait until after Thanksgiving to pick out a poinsettia for my table. Hopefully, you’ll be inspired to purchase one as well. Our local nurseries and big box stores will have many from which to choose. I think I’ll look for a Winter Rose Red poinsettia to brighten my house for the Christmas season.
More information about selection and care of poinsettia is available at https://extension.psu.edu/poinsettias
If you want to learn more about the botanical history of poinsettia, information is available here https://extension.psu.edu/botany-lessons-from-a-holiday-poinsettia
If you have gardening questions, you can email fayettemg@psu.edu and a Master Gardener will respond. You can also find us on Facebook at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening news and tips and announce webinars and special events.
