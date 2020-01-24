Most homeowners don’t bother testing their homes for radon, an invisible, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.
“Usually they don’t test when they live in a house. It’s when they go to sell. The potential buyer will have the opportunity for a home inspection and a radon test and it usually gets fixed from there,’’ said Mary Jones, a certified employee for radon mitigation for Precision Home Inspectors and Alpha Detection and Control, located in Connellsville and owned by her husband, Dan.
Jones noted that some homeowners do test and can easily do it themselves by obtaining a kit at a home improvement store.
“In a real estate transaction, you have to hire someone to do the testing as well as radon removal,’’ explained Jones. “But if you live in a house and are curious, you can buy a test kit, follow the directions and see what your numbers are.’’
Pennsylvania officials are hoping more residents will test their homes, sending out a reminder in January, which is National Radon Action Month.
January is recommended as the state noted in the release, “Winter is a good time to test, because doors and windows are closed, providing more accurate results.’’
The state explains radon occurs from the breakdown of uranium in the ground that enters homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings.
“Because of Pennsylvania’s geology, there are high radon levels in locations around the state, putting residents at risk of exposure,” Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a release. “Fortunately, it’s simple to determine the radon level in your home using an inexpensive test.”
The state noted homeowners can buy a test canister at a hardware or home improvement store for about $25 or hire a state-certified testing company. It is recommended that testing be done in the basement as radon levels are often highest there.
Those who buy a kit should open the canister and let it sit in the open a few days. Then close it up and mail it to the laboratory on the label.
The state explained in the release, “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies 4 picocuries of radon per liter of air as the action level for radon. If your home’s radon level is higher, EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend having a radon reduction system, with a pipe and exhaust fan, professionally installed to vent the gas outside. The cost is generally in line with other home improvements, such as replacing a water heater. Having a radon reduction system installed makes the future sale of a home easier, too.’’
Jones said, “There’s a system that can be installed in a day and costs between $800 and $900. You have to be certified to install it.’’
For more information, visit www.dep.pa.gov and do a search for radon. The site includes videos and resources for homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.