The lowly hard-shell gourd, Lagenaria siceraria, was once one of the most important plants in human history. Dating back to 5000-7000 BC, gourds have been found in archeological digs throughout the world, even among the tombs of pharaohs in Egypt’s pyramids.
Gourds grow to many shapes and sizes and, when dried, had many uses in the daily life of early civilizations.
Some of the largest gourds could hold up to nine gallons and were used for transporting water from rivers to nearby villages. In a typical household, gourds were used primarily for storing seeds, honey, fruit, and berries as well as for collecting rainwater. The dried gourds’ waterproof nature and sturdy skin made it ideal for keeping perishables dry and resistant to insects and vermin. Smaller gourds were frequently carved to make dippers and eating utensils as well as tools for digging.
Since dried gourds were light and waterproof, fisherman attached them to nets to keep the nets afloat. They were also used in religious ceremonies to hold potions and tinctures, or as symbols of the universe, gods or spirits, often to bring fertility blessings and good health.
On a more scientific note, ancient tribes in Peru utilized carved pieces of the gourd to repair damaged skulls and encase the brain in the event of traumatic injury.
For recreation, gourds became musical instruments. They were hollowed out to create the elements of a well outfitted band! With a few added holes they were flutes; with strings attached they were banjoes of a sort; stretched with an animal skin they were drums. Gourds filled with seeds or small pebbles were likely the first shaker instruments. Maracas are still used by many bands throughout the world today.
The gourd has appeared across many cultures throughout history. From biblical times to the era of America’s own Wild West, gourds were used, even stored, at wells for fetching water. They have been intricately carved, painted, and decorated with semi-precious jewels to be presented to royalty.
Today gourds are used mostly for decorating or for craft projects. They make excellent bird houses for many species including purple martins, who will readily nest in them.
Growing gourds is relatively easy in our climate. Select a sunny site with lots of room for the rambling vines. After the last frost sow seeds directly into the ground in groups of three or four, at least five feet apart. Seeds will typically germinate in 5-13 days. Having a fence or trellis to climb will benefit smaller varieties but the vines will readily spread on the ground as well.
White flowers appear on the plant and live through just one night, so the window for pollination is very short. If your garden is rich with natural pollinators, you can leave that task to
nature. But if you want to increase your gourd crop, hand pollinating is very easy and can be accomplished by several methods.
Gourds grow very quickly and can reach full size by August. They can be left on the vine all winter to dry or put in a cool place to dry. By March they should be hard and dry and as light as a feather. During the drying process mold may appear on the outside of the gourd but will cause no harm. I can be cleaned by soaking in water then scrubbing with steel wool.
If you want to remove the dry seeds and fiber, drill a hole one-and-a-half-inch hole into the gourd and discard the unwanted debris. Painted or left natural, the gourd is ready for your enjoyment!
Learn more about growing Lagenaria siceraria: · Penn State: https://plantvillage.psu.edu/topics/gourd/infos
· New Hampshire State Extension: https://extension.unh.edu/resource/how-grow-birdhouse-gourds-lagenaria-siceraria
Tom Bendis is a Master Gardener of Fayette County. More information about the program is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.
