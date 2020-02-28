You may have discovered the health advantages of okra, or you simply enjoy it, or like me, just stumbled upon something that you want to give a try.
Okra’s edible seed pods can be boiled, fried, canned, or used in creole recipes like gumbo. The range of warmth-loving Okra (Abelmoschus esculentus) is steadily making its way north, so it’s now possible for gardeners in our area to raise a successful crop. And by using seedlings, you can shave three weeks or more from its usual long season. As long as okra seedlings are handled gently, they can be slipped into the garden – or into large containers – just as the hot season begins.
My first experience with planting and harvesting okra came last summer as a fluke. My husband and I were way behind getting all our edibles planted in the garden. I found myself at a local greenhouse late in the season, almost too late, trying to salvage anything they had left for our garden. The owner of the greenhouse gave my sons a few okra plants. We took them home, planted them in the newly tilled ground and figured we will see what happens. The end results were quite amazing and delicious, but I don’t want to spoil the end before the beginning.
To help understand okra we need to look at where the crop originated, and that is Africa. What would we expect a crop from Africa to need? If you guessed hot weather and sunshine, you are correct. Okra is a warm weather crop that appreciates basking in full sunlight.
Always check the package when buying seeds as okra seeds need optimal conditions to germinate. If the packaging is close to its expiration date, chances are this fussy seed will not germinate. The seed coat is thick and hard, inhibiting germination unless the seeds are treated to enhance germination. Some seeds are scarified (scratched or scored) with acid by the seed producer to increase germination rates. But simply soaking your seeds in a wet paper towel for 24 hours before starting them should do the trick, and your okra should germinate within seven days.
When starting seedings, keep in mind that they have fragile taproots, so handle carefully so they aren’t damaged. Thoroughly water seedlings an hour before you plant them. Gently remove them from the pot, separate the seedlings, and set them about 10 inches apart. Plant slightly deeper (about ½ inch) than they grew in their pots. Water the little plants if rain is not expected, but wait a few days before mulching to give the soil a chance to absorb the sun’s warmth. Okra is appreciated for its ability to withstand drought compared to other vegetables, but for good growth and production, you’ll need to water at least an inch a week, as with other vegetables. Just know that if you run into an extended dry period and can’t seem to water enough, okra will be the last to suffer.
Okra is a very adaptable plant when it comes to soil types and will grow in almost any soil. For best results, though, place seedlings in soil that is well drained, rich in organic matter, and has a slightly acidic pH range between 5.8 and 7.0. When starting with seeds, plant them about half an inch to one inch deep and spaced roughly 12 to 18 inches apart in rows.
If you are using seedlings, plant them about the same distance apart but ensure your rows have plenty of room to grow. Okra plants will mature in roughly 55 to 65 days and will continue to produce for 10 to 12 weeks. Plants grow to be very tall, reaching heights of three to four feet. The plants like to be well watered and will take up to an inch of water per week in our area. Okra takes two months to begin producing its wonderful edibles. Its stems grow very large – our largest was almost an inch wide at the base – to help support the massive growth.
Okra’s pods turn a bright dark green and can grow six to eight inches long. The harvest of this plant seems to be never-ending. It seemed like once I harvested the first okra pod, I’d blink and another four would take its place. After the first harvest, it is common to trim off some of the plant’s lower leaves to help expose the area to sunlight as well as to help speed production of future harvests. When harvesting the pods, wear gloves! Pods tend to have tiny barbs covering them and will irritate the skin. Try to avoid the temptation of ripping the pod off without shears. This way, you don’t rip up the branches and impede future growth.
Foodie tip: I found that the best tasting okra pods where around three or four inches long. There are many ways to use fresh okra, such as roasting, boiling, or using as a great compliment to your favorite creole dish. For me, canning is a great option so I can enjoy the fruits of my harvest long into the cold winter months while conjuring up the warmness of summer through food.
Learn more about growing okra from Penn State University at https://plantvillage.psu.edu/topics/okra/infos.
Suzi Voytish is a Master Gardener of Fayette County. More information about the program is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.
