Take a look around your late winter garden. Is it interesting, or just blah? With a bit of planning now, you can make next year’s winter garden a feast for your eyes and a place that attracts a diversity of wildlife.
What makes a garden interesting in the winter? It could be birds resting on your sedums and coneflowers. Or you might spot a rabbit making tracks in the snow and then hiding under a drooping shrub.
In my winter garden, the red-twigged dogwood adds drama in front of snow drifts. Evergreens look like they’re tipped with snowy lace, and dried clumps of native grasses are still blowing in the breeze.
There are many ways to add interest to your yard or garden. It’s a good idea to include trees and shrubs with interesting structure, bark, or berries that persist through the winter. You will entice birds and wildlife to your yard with plants that provide food and cover. Even the humble forsythia gives a view of gently arching bare branches if you let it grow in its natural form instead of pruning it into round balls.
Plant trees or shrubs with interesting bark
One of my favorite trees is the pin oak (Quercus palustris). It doesn’t lose its dried autumn leaves until new spring growth pushes them off. The red-twigged or red-osier dogwood (Cornus sericea) is a shrub that stands out because of its bright red stems. And don’t forget the beautiful exfoliating (peeling) bark of the river birch (Betula nigra).
Add trees and shrubs with colorful berries to attract wildlife
Backyard birds such as finches, cardinals, juncos and nuthatches will appreciate the food and shelter provided by trees and native fruiting shrubs. Some of my favorite shrubs include highbush cranberry (Vaccinium corymbosum) and winterberry (Ilex verticillata ‘Winter Red’), which loses its leaves in the fall, leaving red berries that dazzle for months. Trees to consider include the staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina) and any cultivars of the crabapple (Malus spp.)
Don’t forget the evergreens
Evergreen trees, such as pines and hemlocks, and evergreen shrubs like rhododendron and holly, make safe, year-round retreats where birds and small mammals can hide from predators and be protected from inclement weather. Consider planting arborvitae (Thuja occidentalis) or eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Their rich green foliage will brighten dull winter days while protecting wildlife from the cold and wind.
Hardscape has a place in the winter garden
The man-made features used in landscape architecture — called hardscape — have a place in your winter garden. These can include pebbled sidewalks, a birdbath, benches or statues scattered around the garden. Any and all of these can add visual interest.
Now is the time to look around your yard and consider what to plant next summer that will give you an enjoyable view the following winter. Seed and plant catalogues offer many perennials, shrubs and trees that also will provide food and shelter for birds, insects and wildlife for many years to come. For a personal shopping experience, come to the annual plant sale held by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Fayette County on May 9, 2020 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Trained Master Gardeners will be happy to help with your landscaping needs.
Audrey White is Master Gardener of Fayette County. More information about the program is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.
