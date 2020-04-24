As the old adage says, April showers bring May flowers. And if you are like me, you’ve spent the past winter months thinking and planning just what those flowers will be in your garden this year.
With the early spring, you may have already had crocus, daffodils and tulips emerge and begin to fade. But they serve only as a warm-up for what’s to come. We all know that in gardening, summer is “the show” and as the weather warms, the ideas that entertained our minds all winter begin to take shape. Well, at least in any other year.
Unfortunately, this year a “storm” has hit us all harder than even the darkest April rainclouds could. The early spring seemed wasted as we found ourselves stuck at home rather than walking the aisles of our home and garden stores. While we can’t get you back to shopping any sooner, the Penn State Extension and the Master Gardeners have numerous resources available to help in planning your best garden.
Selecting the right plants for your backyard garden, flower bed, porch or landscape can be daunting. Making sure the flats of plants at your local greenhouse or the seed you’ve planted will be successful in your space this season can challenge even the most experienced gardener. And the choice of shrubs and trees can be the type of long-term commitment that shapes your yard for decades and generations to come.
My wife and I are in the midst of making some of those long-term decisions this season. Last fall, we had three very large locust trees removed from our property. They had been planted too close to our home and grown too tall for our comfort. Their removal has altered both the look and light available throughout our yard. And I’ve spent the winter reading and researching online which plants will be a good fit for us.
One such source available is an online document titled, “Choosing Plants Wisely” which outlines key steps in creating a successful landscape. It recommends starting by knowing your landscape conditions. That means knowing your planting zone, average temperature highs and lows, average rainfall, drainage and soil quality.
It also states it is important to make sure you are buying strong healthy plants, but there is nothing as disheartening as watching a vibrant plant struggle or prematurely die due to a mismatched planting location. I’ve been left heartbroken more than once waiting for a plant to pop up the following season only to realize it has been frozen out. Poor plant choices waste time, lead to disappointment, and can be expensive.
If that seems like a lot to think through here is a little primer. Most of Western Pennsylvania is zone 6. That is 6a in the Uniontown area, 6b a little farther north. (5a at higher elevations). Our average minimum temperatures range from zero to negative 10 degrees. And while the past few summers have seemed like Great Flood levels of rain, on average Western Pennsylvania rainfall is just over 37 inches according to the National Weather Service.
Testing your soil’s fertility regularly will ensure it has the right balance of essential elements available for your plants and determine its pH. Normally, test kits can be picked up and dropped off at your local Penn State Extension office. While the office is closed due to coronavirus, you can still send samples directly to the Penn State Analytical Lab. More information, including the needed form as well as sample, and payment instructions are available here: https://agsci.psu.edu/aasl/soil-testing/fertility.
A good understanding of your region and soil can help you make informed plant choices. One of the best ways to begin is to focus on native plant species. Native plants are those that have existed in an area before European settlers. Unlike exotic (non-native) plants, native species have evolved with, and adapted to, our local climate and soils, and are often best able to resist local pests and disease and benefit pollinators.
Growing native plants has become more a movement than a trend in gardening in recent years. And now online, local and even large home stores offer selections of native plants, trees and shrubs. Native flowers include popular varieties of cone flowers, columbine, sunflowers, bee balms, hyssops, iris and an array of wildflowers. Native trees include many of the maples, oaks, pines, redbuds, dogwoods and fruit trees. The list of native shrubs is lengthy and includes evergreen, and deciduous varieties of all shapes and sizes.
Often native varieties of specific plants are the only source of food or habitats for at-risk beneficial insect or animal species. You’ve likely heard about a push to plant milkweed to help revitalize monarch butterfly populations which rely on them as a sole food source. But all kinds of native plants benefit a whole variety of animal, bird and insect species providing increasingly vital hosting as food or shelter. The right plants can bring more than just pretty flowers to your backyard.
This is where I had planned to tell you about the annual Fayette County Master Gardener’s plant sale at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. This year’s sale, originally scheduled for May 9, has been canceled due to concern regarding COVID-19. We typically offer a wide selection of native flowers and woody plants, exotic flowers, and vegetables and herbs. Many of the plants are grown by our gardeners. If things get back to normal in time for fall planting, we’ll try to find a way to get some of those natives into your gardens. Stay tuned!
While the office is closed, the Penn State Extension and Master Gardeners still have telephone and online resources available to help. You can follow us on Facebook or at our web page, https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening and planting news and tips as well special events and webinars. If you have questions you can call 724-812-0769 or email your gardening questions to fayettemg@psu.edu and a Master Gardener will respond as soon as possible.
Also, there are many online articles and resources available offering information on basic gardening, plant selection and other important information. A couple to start are:
Gardening and Plant Selection
Native Plants for the perennial gardener
These resources are just the kind of thing to spend some of our extra time with while being stuck at home. The Penn State Extension Office and Master Gardeners will be back open to help you as soon as we are able.
Until then, remember that old adage exists for a reason: to remind us that even the darkest storms will pass, and flowers always follow.
