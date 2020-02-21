Studies show 95 percent of wine purchased in the United States is consumed within a week. And 90 percent of that wine is consumed within 48 hours.
“We’re a very instant gratification society,’’ said Dave Kuiawa, wine specialist at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store at Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills, who shared this information.
But Kuiawa also suggested, “If you want to be prepared for a variety of culinary experiences, you may want to start your own wine collection.’’
That means instead of rushing to pick up a bottle of wine to mark a special occasion, homeowners can prepare in advance.
Kuiawa offered advice on establishing a wine collection, suggesting a variety of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines to purchase.
Red
“Most red wines are dry so we look at building a collection based on the weight of the wine. Weight has to do with the tannin of the wine,’’ said Kuiawa, explaining tannin is derived from grape skins, which give wine color.
Some suggestions:
Pinot noir: One of the lightest reds, it can be paired with lighter meats, such as pork.
Merlot: This medium-bodied wine works well with barbecue and grilled meats.
Cabernet sauvignon: “This can be paired with heavier meats because the heavier tannins bond well with fats and protein,’’ Kuiawa said.
White
As white grape skins add no color, producers instead look at weight and acidity, based on characteristics of the grape.
Pinot grigio: This is a light-bodied wine with the flavor of apples and pears.
“This is a wine that doesn’t need food,’’ said Kuiawa. “It’s great to kick back on the patio and enjoy.’’
Sauvignon blanc: “This comes across more acidic with flavors on the citrus side — grapefruits and lemon,’’ said Kuiawa. “It goes with anything you would squeeze a lemon on — baked fish, many types of seafood.’’
Chardonnay: “This is the heaviest of the bunch, and can go in two different ways,’’ said Kuiawa. “It can be stored in oak and be buttery and toasty, or it can be un-oaked and then be crisper and more refreshing.’’
Kuiawa said oak is used in California chardonnay but not in French. He suggested this wine be drunk with roasted or grilled chicken, salmon — “a light meat or oily fish.’’
Rosé
Kuiawa explained rosé is made from red grapes with skins left in only a short time so the wine appears pink. Dry rose is the most traditional.
“It’s very versatile. It can be eaten with any light food — grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, roasted chicken, fish of any kind,’’ said Kuiawa.
For a sweeter taste, Kuiawa recommends a white zinfandel.
“It’s a crowdpleaser,’’ said Kuiawa. “It doesn’t need food. It’s good on its own.’’
Sparkling
Champagne: “The king of the hill is champagne because it’s been around the longest and has the strictest laws of production and highest quality,’’ said Kuiawa, explaining this wine comes from only one area in the world and all these characteristics factor into the price.
Prosecco: An alternative from northern Italy that is very affordable.
Asti spumante: This sweet wine is also from northern Italy.
Kuiawa said, “Champagne will literally go with anything. Prosecco goes with most things and Asti is on its own.’’
Once the wine is bought, it must be stored. Kuiawa said bottles should be placed on their side.
“Laying down, the wine will have contact with the back side of the cork so it stays swollen. The wine doesn’t leak out and no oxygen gets in,’’ said Kuiawa.
Homeowners may want to place their bottles on a wine rack. They should be stored in a cool location with low light, such as a basement.
“The old term is wine cellar and there’s a reason why,’’ said Kuiawa.
How much wine does a homeowner need?
While Kuiawa said it’s up to the consumer, he recommends having two bottles of each wine in a collection so homeowners have another bottle to serve if guests like a particular wine.
“One bottle of wine for one person is a lot but for six people, it’s not enough,’’ Kuiawa said. “You get about five pourings out of a bottle of wine so if you have six people, you have a light pour and that’s the end of it.’’
But Kuiawa also noted, “We want to practice two things: moderation and responsibility. Over the course of a lifetime, it’s moderation. Over the course of an evening, it’s responsibility.’’
