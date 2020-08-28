The first disagreement I remember having with my wife was over a flower. We had been dating a short while and I invited her to meet my parents. When we arrived, she mentioned that she loved the flowers growing along their sidewalks and fence. She asked if she could have some for her yard. To which I responded, “Sure, but why? They are basically weeds.” And then the gloves came off.
Of course, I am kidding. It was, in fact, a very civil discussion. The flowers at the center of our initial disagreement were orange daylilies. I’m not sure if I even knew their name at the time, but she soon taught me. And it wasn’t long before I had dug a few for her yard.
You see, I’d never known a world without orange day lilies. They were ubiquitous in my hometown of Dawson and the surrounding area. They still can be found in nearly every yard, and in patches along roadways, hillsides and railroad tracks. In fact, my wife has since told me that she now realizes why I had viewed them as weeds.
The orange daylily (Hemerocallis fulva) is native to Asia and was introduced to the US in the late 18th century. Hemerocallis fulva and its yellow cousin, Hemerocallis falva, are largely the source plants for the array of day lilies we have today. The plant’s nature is to spread by rhizomes underground to form thick root mats. As our local coal and coke and railroad industries disturbed the native soils, the orange lily became a popular choice for erosion control and ground cover. Its beauty appealed to homeowners who introduced the lilies to home gardens where they remain today.
Unfortunately, the characteristics which made it useful to industry have become problematic in our modern, more environmentally, conscious world. It has continued to spread, crowding out our native species. Daylilies have jumped from old home sites, abandoned railways and forgotten coal mines to cover roadsides, fields and forest edges. The plant is so widespread, it is commonly referred to by the unflattering nickname “ditch lily.” Hemerocallis fulva is now identified by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as an invasive species.
Invasive plant species are those that have been introduced to an area that is exotic to them and that are expected to or have caused economic and/or ecological damage or harm to humans. These can include species that have been introduced accidentally as well as those that have been purposely introduced but have “jumped” cultivation and are now a problem, like my wife’s beloved day lilies.
Daylilies are not unique in this regard. Many plants that were introduced for ornamental or commercial use have become problematic. Invasive species can be herbaceous, woody, and even aquatic. Japanese knotweed and multiflora rose were both once also thought to be attractive and effective for erosion control but both have become extremely invasive and deemed nearly impossible to eliminate. The Callery pear and Norway maple trees, once popular choices for street tree plantings, have self-seeded and spread out of control. Hydrilla is overtaking ponds, robbing the available oxygen and leading to fish kills.
It is important to note that not all exotic (non-native) plants are considered invasive. Many of them are considered quite beneficial. Most vegetable plants and fruit trees are non-native. Our gardens are full of plants that, although not native, do not pose a threat to our natives. If you learn that a favorite plant of yours is not native, it does not necessarily mean you should remove it.
The term “noxious weed” often comes up when discussing invasive plants. While noxious weeds are also very troublesome, they are not necessarily invasive. ‘Noxious weed’ is a legal designation established in 1974 by the Federal Noxious Weed Act.
That act established that the Department of Agriculture could declare a species “noxious” if it has been determined to be, or potentially to be, so damaging to the environment, or the health of animals and people, that they should be targeted for control and elimination by the government. More information and a list of the plants designated as noxious, both at the federal and individual state level, is available here; https://plants.usda.gov/java/noxiousDriver
It is interesting to note that the noxious weed designation is not exclusive to non-native plants. Changes in the ecosystem have allowed some native plants to grow out of control, meeting the definition of a noxious weed. Declining or missing native insect and animal species that would have fed on these plants and altered or disturbed soil or water all contribute to these changes.
Luckily, my wife’s beloved orange daylilies have not appeared on the noxious weed list. So, they were not targeted in my master gardener-driven fervor for immediate removal. However, with a desire to utilize native plants in the gardens at our new home, I was able to convince her to leave the daylilies behind when we moved a few years ago.
Utilizing native plants provides a compatible habitat for native species of birds, bees and other insects. The natives also tend to require less maintenance as they are acclimated to our area. It is rewarding to know that a native plant is providing beauty while benefiting nature. Today’s gardener has many native alternatives that rival the orange daylilies in color and beauty.
Lillium superbum (Turks cap lilies) are true lilies, growing from bulbs instead of rhizomes, and are available in nearly identical colors. Asclepius tuberosa (butterfly milkweed) with its orange hues spreads readily once established. And native blue flag iris fits nicely in the same spaces with similar leaves and structure if not the same colors. With a little research and some internet “digging,” you can find natives that will serve as good replacements for your beloved plants that show up on an invasive species list - which I know to be true from personal experience.
Even though I had convinced my wife to leave her orange daylilies behind, we soon learned that invasive species are hard to shake. We moved into our home in mid-November and as our first spring rolled around, I found that the previous owner apparently loved those day lilies too… a lot. That sent me looking for alternatives- and inspired me to share what I’ve learned with you.
If you have gardening questions, you can email fayettemg@psu.edu and a Master Gardener will respond. You can also find us on Facebook at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening news and tips and announce webinars and special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.