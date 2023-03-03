Home renovations provide a host of benefits. Such projects can increase resale value and improve on the safety, aesthetics and functionality of a home.
Some homeowners may employ the mantra "go big or go home" when they embark on home improvements, thinking that only the largest renovations produce noticeable change. But that's not the case. Various smaller renovations can provide a lot of bang for homeowners' bucks as well.
Countertops (and hardware): A complete kitchen overhaul may stretch some homeowners' budgets. However, changing an older countertop for a new material can provide the facelift a kitchen needs. And while changing the cabinets may be the ultimate goal, swapping hardware in dated finishes for newer handles and pulls can provide low-cost appeal.
Paint: Painting a space is an inexpensive improvement that adds maximum impact. Paint can transform dark and drab rooms into bright and airy destinations. Paint also can be used to create an accent wall or cozy nooks. Homeowners also can showcase their personalities with their choice of paint colors.
Lighting: Homeowners should not underestimate what a change in lighting can do. When rooms or exterior spaces are illuminated, they take on entirely new looks. It's worth it to invest in new lighting, whether it's a dramatic hanging light over the dining room table or task lighting in dim spaces.
Weatherproofing: Improving windows, doors, weatherstripping and insulation in a home can offer visual appeal and help homeowners save money. The initial investment might be significant, but those costs will pay off in energy savings. According to One Main Financial, space heating is the largest energy expense the average American homeowner has, accounting for about 45 percent of all energy costs.
Mudroom: Turn an entryway into a more functional space with the addition of cabinets, benches or custom-designed storage options that perfectly fit the area. Cubbies and cabinets can corral shoes, umbrellas, hats, bags and much more.
Accent updates: Any space, whether it's inside or outside a home, can get a fresh look with new decorative accents. Invest in new throw pillows and even slipcovers for living room sofas. Use new tile or paint the brick on a fireplace in a den, then update the mantel with decorative displays. Purchase wall art that can bring different colors into a room. Change the cushions on deck furniture and buy color-coordinated planters.
These subtle changes will not cost as much as full-scale renovations, but they can still help homeowners transform their homes.
