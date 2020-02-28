In a modern world prone to quick showers, maybe it’s time to slow down and enjoy a bath.
Warm soothing water, bubbles and scents, and maybe even a chance to read or enjoy a drink — all this can be part of a special routine.
Baths can be calming in many ways whether taking one in a regular tub or a more lavish one with all the accessories.
“Psychodynamically, when we take a bath, our body produces endorphins. They are a natural opiate that makes us feel better and, therefore, a bath can go a long way,’’ said Adam Sedlock, Uniontown psychologist and owner of ACS Psychological Associates.
Showers, which are taken standing up and usually don’t last long, don’t have the same effect.
But baths…
“Studies have shown that people who take regular baths,’’ said Sedlock, “are more aware of their environment, more relaxed and better able to handle stress.’’
Stress can come from work, school, financial obligations and all the activities associated with daily life.
“In our busy lifestyles, we don’t have time to take a bath,’’ noted Sedlock.
But when people do, the effects are felt. Studies show baths can lower blood pressure, benefit muscles and joints, and help people sleep better.
Sedlock noted taking a bath may require a little more work: “It’s a planned activity.’’
So here are some ideas, found through an internet search, to help make a bath more pleasant.
Start with a clean tub. Take a few minutes to wipe away any grime or dirt in the tub. And pick up any clutter in the bathroom to create a pleasant environment.
Fill the tub with warm water – not too hot to damage skin. Add any bath tools, such as the popular bath bombs that effervesce when they hit warm water and can add scent and bubbles. Don’t forget a brush, sponge or a simple wash cloth to clean and massage skin.
Buy a bath tray that rests across a bathtub and can hold a book, drink, soap, razor or other bath essentials. Bath trays come in a variety of materials, such as wood, stainless steel and clear acrylic.
Keep the room quiet or play soft music in the background. Some make use of a waterproof bath pillow - whatever helps the bather to relax.
If preferred, light one or more candles to add to the experience.
When leaving the tub, have fresh, clean towels available to wipe dry and lotion or oil on hand to moisturize skin.
If spending more time in the bath, homeowners may want to do an update to their bathrooms to make it a more attractive place.
This can include such simple steps as replacing the handles and pulls on cabinets and doors, putting in new fixtures or adding new towel racks and/or safety bars. Art pieces and plants can also add to the atmosphere.
Those who are more ambitious may want to remodel, including painting the bathroom, adding a new vanity and purchasing a new bathtub and/or shower.
A little spa treatment at home can do wonders for the psyche.
And, remember, before stepping into the tub, ask not to be disturbed.
