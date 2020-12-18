Why doesn’t my Christmas cactus know what month it is? It bloomed before Thanksgiving … what am I doing wrong?
Perhaps you have done nothing wrong. Perhaps your cactus knew exactly what month it was because it was a Thanksgiving cactus. Many plants sold as “Christmas cactus,” at this time of year are not Christmas cacti at all.
If your cactus bloomed in late October - November, it’s probably a Thanksgiving cactus. If one begins blooming in late November through early February, it’s a Christmas cactus, and if one blooms only in the spring, it’s an Easter cactus.
Each of these succulents derived its common name from the time of year that it blooms in North America. To further complicate things, both the Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti will sometimes bloom again in the spring, so it’s best to know other identifying features of the plants.
Let’s start with the basics: All three of these easy to grow houseplants are cacti that are native to the rain forest of Brazil, and not to a desert. They add a pop of color to our households when few other plants are in bloom. Both the Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncate) and the Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii) can live 30 to 70 years. The Easter cactus (Hatiora gaertneri) has had its species name changed and can also be called Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri, the former name.
Your plants have probably been passed down from generation to generation from starts of broken off, Y-shaped stems that were placed into water or moist sand to root. It’s such an easy process that this plant is commonly shared with family and friends.
When looking at the three plants side by side, the most obvious difference are the “leaves” which are not leaves at all, but modified stems called phylloclades and cladophylls (cladodes). These flattened, pad-like stems are chain-like or segmented. It is where photosynthesis takes place.
The segments have three different distinct shapes.
Thanksgiving cactus segments have two to four points on each side, sometimes called the “claw cactus” because of the toothy, jagged edges. The Christmas cactus segments have more rounded and tear-drop like indentations. The Easter cactus has more rounded indentations, and its over-all shape is more oval.
A visual aid association that may help, is also illustrated: Thanksgiving cacti are shaped more like an arrowhead; Christmas cacti are shaped more like an inverted Christmas tree; and Easter cacti are more oval like an Easter egg.
Blossoms on each are different also. Thanksgiving cactus have asymmetrical flowers with yellow anthers that hang from stems that arch downward, but flowers protrude horizontally. Christmas cactus flowers have purplish-brown anthers, and more symmetrical petals, and are pendulous on the stems, drooping straight down. Easter cactus flowers are more star-shaped and point upward unless stems become long then arch downward.
The most-bright flowering cacti are usually Easter cacti, but the others are quite beautiful also. Flowers can be royal purple, fuchsia, yellow, red, pink, peach, salmon, orange, white or blends of those colors with white. The flowers are long lasting, and many times plants are in bloom for weeks.
All these holiday cacti prefer rich, porous acid soil, as they are all epiphytes, meaning that in their native habitat they grow on other plants. They get their moisture from air and rain, and nutrients from decaying leaves and debris. As a houseplant, they prefer to be kept evenly moist, and should be allowed to dry out between watering. All grow better if their roots are a bit pot bound. They prefer humidity and a bright room, but not direct sunlight. In order to bloom, they need cool overnight temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees, and 12 to 14 hours of darkness several weeks before they are to bloom. They can be pruned after flowering to make them bushier.
Worthy of mention are several cultivars. Miniature Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera rosea) was first described in 1914 in Brazil and grows to only 6 inches high. Orchid Cactus (Disocactus ackermannii) with other genera Selecnicereus, Epiphyllum and Rhipsalis, comes in numerous colors. True Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera buckleyi), in spite of its name, is not a true Christmas cactus, but a cultivar of S. truncate and S. russeliana bred in England in the 1840s.
With several hundred cultivars of cacti, usually named from their breeding and color, you will certainly have a wonderful opportunity to brighten up your home over the darkest days of winter. And don’t worry yourself about the genus and species or correct name. You are correct in calling it your “Holiday cactus!”
If you have gardening questions, you can email fayettemg@psu.edu and a master gardener will respond. You can also find us on Facebook at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening news and tips and announce webinars and special events.
