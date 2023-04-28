Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 51F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
It can be tempting to think that bugs simply disappear in the cooler months. The truth is that many bug species have evolved to survive all year long, sometimes hiding in the warm nooks and crannies in and around homes. Others go into a hibernation-like state.
“Bugs can be a lot smarter and more resilient than you may realize. Even if you don’t see household pests right now, some may still be waiting in your home for those first warm days to signal them to become active, search for food and find a mate,” says Emma Klingman, senior products research at Zevo, a maker of pest control products with naturally-inspired ingredients you can feel good about.
To prep your home for bug season and outsmart pests, follow these three steps:
1. Tidy up: Household pests love snacking just as much as people do, but you don’t need to play host to them. After meals, wipe down tables, counters and other kitchen surfaces. Be sure to regularly sweep and vacuum crumbs, as well as mop up to eliminate sticky food residue. Keep a tightly-fitting lid on your garbage bin, and rinse cans and jars before recycling them.
2. Be ready: Even an immaculate home will face pest problems at some point. That’s why it is important to have tools on hand to catch a problem early, before it becomes a much bigger one. Zevo’s Instant Action sprays target and shut down biological pathways found in insects, not in people or pets. Likewise, the brand’s traps use a UV and blue light system to attract and capture flying insects, and they have a discreet design that can serve as a bouncer at your home’s entry points. It’s also smart to use these traps in potential problem areas, such as near trash cans and fruit bowls and near toilet bowls and drains.
3. Safeguard the yard: Defending your yard from pesky pests will not only improve the comfort of your home’s outdoor spaces, it will help prevent insects from finding their way indoors. Be sure to eliminate standing water by properly tending to your lawn and by periodically clearing downspouts of debris. Any water feature in your garden should use running water. If you have a patio or deck, consider screening it in. If you don’t love the look of screened walls, installing ceiling fans can be an effective alternative. Run the fans whenever you entertain to deter unwanted guests, such as mosquitos, from crashing the party.
Of course, it’s always a good idea to apply bug repellant when spending time outdoors. Find a formula that will be easy to use, such as the new on-body products from Zevo, which include a pump spray, aerosol and lotion. They offer eight hours of protection from mosquitoes and ticks and are lightweight, odorless and not sticky.
For more usage tips and more information, visit https://zevoinsect.com and follow on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram (@ZevoInsect).
“As we usher in gorgeous spring weather, it can be an especially challenging time of year to keep bugs at bay at home. But with the right tools and strategies, you can help prevent and combat infestations as they arise,” says Klingman.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.