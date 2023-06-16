Expecting parents realize that as their child grows and becomes mobile, certain safety precautions must be made around the house. The term “baby-proofing” refers to making modifications that prevent little ones from getting into trouble and causing injury. Measures include bolting tall furniture to walls, using special inserts to make outlets inaccessible, installing locks to prevent cabinet access, and using gates to block access to dangerous rooms or areas.
Even though pets might not require the same level of home modification, some measure of pet-proofing is necessary to safeguard companion animals. Any animal that is given free rein of the house, whether it’s a puppy, rabbit or kitten, can get into trouble. These tips can help pet parents ensure the safety of their pets at home.
Get down to business
It might seem silly, but pet owners can get down on all fours and crawl around spaces to see just where their new companions might get into trouble. Put those “downward dog” yoga moves to work and try to see where electrical cords may generate curiosity or if any low-level cabinets are accessible. Utilize locks and covers to keep pets away from these hazards.
Lock away chemicals
Certain cleansers, automotive fluids, paints, and even some foods and beverages can be toxic to pets if ingested. Animals often seek things with their noses first. Products such as antifreeze can smell sweet and appealing. The pet resource Porch suggests researching which foods, beverages, plants, and other items can be harmful. Keep those items away from pets — even under lock and key, if necessary.
Keep a neat home
Any item within reach is fair game for pets. Even something as seemingly innocuous as a sock can cause intestinal blockage if a puppy ingests it. Top Dog Tips suggests keeping up with the tidying by storing toys, clothes, shoes, tissues, sanitary products, diapers, knickknacks, and other objects out of sight.
Garages are no-gos
Make the garage off-limits to pets. There are too many potential hazards in there, from chemicals to sharp tools, according to American Humane. Cats might want to snuggle up against the warm car engine under the hood, and can be injured or killed when a car is started. There also are too many places to hide and get stuck in the garage.
Don’t forget the yard
Pets that spend time outdoors need to be watched carefully, especially when they are young. In addition to wild animals and potential predators, fertilizers and herbicides used on lawns can be toxic. Outside dogs might consume mushrooms or sticks. Pets could get into animal or insect nests. Conduct a sweep of the yard to see where the pet can escape and how other animals might be able to get in. Blocking access to pools or spas to reduce drowning risk also is a smart idea. Pet-proofing often involves installing fencing.
