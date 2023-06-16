Expecting parents realize that as their child grows and becomes mobile, certain safety precautions must be made around the house. The term “baby-proofing” refers to making modifications that prevent little ones from getting into trouble and causing injury. Measures include bolting tall furniture to walls, using special inserts to make outlets inaccessible, installing locks to prevent cabinet access, and using gates to block access to dangerous rooms or areas.

