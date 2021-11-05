Tips to complete outdoor chores with vigor as you age

When it comes to healthy, active aging, it’s all about making simple adaptations. This is especially true of outdoor chores, which can put a strain on wrists and hands.
Here are three simple tips to help you tackle your tasks — and maintain your favorite hobbies — with vigor as you age:
Go low-maintenance
A few smart landscaping choices can make maintaining your home’s curb appeal much easier to manage. For example, by selecting native plant species, your lawn and garden will more easily thrive with less intervention from you. You can also eliminate some upkeep by using groundcover plants in certain places instead of grass, or by landscaping with succulents that require minimal watering or even with decorative stones.
Seek out ergonomic tools
Stock your toolshed with items created to make your life easier. Fortunately, some product manufacturers understand the needs of older adults and are designing products accordingly. For example, Scepter SmartControl fuel containers are operated with a squeezing action, making them much easier to use than other types of fuel containers, which require twisting a spout or holding down a button.
“We should never count seniors as ‘down and out’ from life’s activities. Instead, they’re continuing to thrive at home, as well as fueling their passions of boating, motorcycling, jet skiing and other activities,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “That’s why we designed SmartControl containers to be ergonomically comfortable for everyone.”
Available in 1-, 2- and 5-gallon sizes, SmartControl containers are a smart and safe option for easy fuel-ups. The 5-gallon gas container also comes with a molded-in rear handle for easy balancing and operation.
For those especially active seniors tackling large fuel fill-ups, Scepter makes a rugged 14-gallon wheeled unit ideal for safely fueling gas-powered tools, boats, snowmobiles, tractors, jet skis and ATVs. Visit www.scepter.com for more information.
Stretch, strengthen and rest
As with any exercise that puts strain on a particular area of the body, while doing outdoor chores it’s important to both know your limitations and to take steps to keep yourself healthy. Yoga and stretching exercises that target your hands and wrists can improve mobility and boost strength, aiding in injury prevention. And remember, it’s okay to stop for breaks or to divide your chores up over multiple days.
By making a few tweaks to your outdoor chore routine — including seeking out products designed to be easy on hands and wrists — healthy aging and an active lifestyle can go hand-in-hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.