The ornaments that decorate Christmas trees are special, often representing life moments or gifts from friends and family.
So when it’s time to de-decorate and put these ornaments in storage, homeowners should take care.
“I want to protect my ornaments so someday my kids have them to put on their trees at their homes,’’ said Nancy Joswick, of Georges Township.
Joswick is president of Mountaineer Memory Makers, a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club, sponsored by Adams Hallmark in Morgantown, which has members from West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
While many homeowners leave their Christmas trees up into January, now is a time when some may be shopping for storage containers for ornaments – especially if they have purchased or received new ornaments as gifts.
“Every two or three years, you have to add a container,’’ said Joswick.
When de-decorating a Christmas tree, Joswick said homeowners should plan to have enough time to properly put those ornaments away.
“It takes a good while to get things done,’’ Joswick said.
And there are different ways to store those ornaments.
“Hallmark recommends you put the ornament back in its original cellophane and in the original box,’’ said Joswick, “but sometimes you run out of room in a storage container. I take mine and get rid of the plastic insert. I store them in a divided ornament container. I lay them on bubble wrap so it doesn’t take so long to put them away.’’
Joswick flattens the boxes that hold the ornaments and stores them, grouping the boxes by artist. She explained that Hallmark hosts artist-signing events every other year in different cities. Mountaineer Memory Makers welcomed two artists to Morgantown in 2018.
If she’s able to make an event, Joswick will go through her boxes to see if she has any ornaments by an artist who’s scheduled to be at that event.
Before putting ornaments away, it’s important to make sure they are clean.
“I use a paint brush to dust them off so you can get into the crevices,’’ said Joswick. “If anything breaks off, I use Gorilla Glue or Super Glue. It adheres quickly and dries clear.’’
Joswick has seven or eight boxes of ornaments that she began collecting with her husband, Bill, when they married in 1981.
“I use as many on the tree as I can fit on it. Sometimes, I get tired and say it looks good,’’ said Joswick with a laugh. “I try to put on special ornaments from my mom and grandmother.’’
Joswick previously distributed a list called “Storage Solutions 101’’ at a Memory Makers meeting that offered some additional tips:
Store ornaments by year, color, series, theme or designer.
Avoid direct sunlight and never put water on ornaments.
Use egg cartons for small ornaments and cupcake/muffin liners to separate ornaments.
Store garland by dropping it into a two-liter pop bottle or tennis ball container and taping an end to the top so the garland hangs down into the container. Garlands can also be wrapped around cylinders, including an empty paper towel roll.
Other ideas include wrapping lights around a piece of cardboard to keep them from getting tangled and placing artificial wreaths in boxes or storage containers.
Ornaments, which can highlight so many moments in life, should be protected so they can be hung on Christmas trees for years to come.
