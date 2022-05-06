After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Fayette County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 14 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the 4-H building just inside the main gate.
Every year, the master gardeners have a wide variety of plants from which to choose. We will have a selection of vegetables, flowering plants, trees and shrubs. The sale includes both annuals and perennials including many native varieties and cultivars. Many of the plants available are grown by master gardeners themselves specifically for the event.
This sale is well-timed, as the expected last frost for our area is Sunday, May 8. It is a great time to pick up some plants in the morning and have them planted and growing in your garden by the afternoon. Every year, we fill the building with table after table of options for local gardeners.
While the final list of plant offerings will be determined closer to the event, available plants are likely to include native coneflowers including black-eyed Susans, several varieties of aster, blue mist flowers, penstemon (beards tongue) and liatris. We’ll also have native trees and shrubs such as pin oak, box elder and Pagoda dogwood.
Other plants are likely to include varieties of foxglove, gaillardia, pink yarrow, iris, sedums, geranium, roses, red Cannas and more. Vegetable plants available include varieties of tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers and more. We expect to have varieties of sunflowers and other pollinator-friendly annuals like love-in-a-puff and climbing cardinal vine.
The plant sale is also an excellent time to find answers to your gardening questions. The event will be staffed by master gardeners. We are there to help you with everything from selecting plants to assist in loading your car. Chances are if the person helping you doesn’t know the answer to your specific question, one of the many other master gardeners will know.
In addition to plants, the event will also feature a selection of gardening books, tools and supplies; some new and some gently used. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event will support the outreach of the Penn State Master Gardeners and Penn State Extension. We support agricultural outreach and educational events across the county and state.
If you are interested in learning more about the Master Gardner’s outreach programs, more information is available here https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/outreach.
If you have questions about the program or gardening, please email us at fayettemg@psu.edu and a master gardener will respond. You can also find us on Facebook at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/fayette where we share gardening news and tips and announce webinars and special events.
