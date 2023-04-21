A lush, green lawn is a point of pride for many homeowners. Eye-catching landscaping anchored by a healthy lawn is one of the key ways to improve the value and curb appeal of a home. In fact, the experts at HGTV say an attractive and well-maintained landscape can add as much as 10 percent to the value of a home.
Maintaining a thriving lawn takes effort, and that means recognizing when the green in the yard might not necessarily be coming from soft blades of grass. Invasive greenery, including moss, can infiltrate a lawn and that can be problematic if left unaddressed.
A mossy lawn is a sign that certain conditions are ripe for the moss, but not necessarily the grass, to grow. According to Lowes, moss thrives in certain conditions, which should be addressed if homeowners hope to corral it.
n Moss does well in acidic soil, more so than traditional grasses. A soil test can confirm if the pH needs to be adjusted to make it more hospitable to grass and less friendly to moss.
n Compacted soil and excess thatch can make it easier for moss to take root. These conditions also can make the soil damp and restrict drainage, something that promotes moss growth.
n Moss can grow in shady conditions. If patches of the lawn have been overrun by moss, there could be too much shade in the area. Trimming back trees or shrubbery might help; otherwise, homeowners might need to look into hardscape or plants that thrive in such conditions to remedy shady and damp areas on portions of their landscapes.
Moss typically can be removed the same way one would dethatch a lawn. It involves rigorously raking or agitating the lawn to loosen the moss. This can be done by hand with a rake, or in the case of a lot of moss or a large lawn, with a dethatching blade attachment for a lawn mower.
Aerating the soil will help keep moss that was removed from returning. In addition, amending the soil so that it has a more dense nutritional profile by adding compost, as well as improving drainage and adjusting the pH, are keys to keeping moss from returning.
For pesky moss, The Spruce suggests making a solution of one box of baking soda to two gallons of water and spraying this solution on the patches of moss. It is a natural alternative to using chemical products. Certain sources indicate a glyphosate herbicide could work on moss, but the World Health Organization considers glyphosate to be a probable human carcinogen and it is prohibited in certain areas.
Moss might be green, but it’s often not the type of green homeowners desire in their lawns. Learning about moss can help when removing it and preventing it in the future.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.