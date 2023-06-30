Summer is a season of relaxation when school is not in session, vacation season is in full swing and people everywhere are getting outside and soaking up the summer sun. It’s hard to imagine how that can get any better. But it can for people thinking of installing a pool in their backyard.
Pools definitely have a wow factor that’s hard to replicate. Homeowners considering pool installation can take note of these factors as they try to decide if a pool is right for them.
Cost
The cost to install a pool depends on a host of factors, including which type of pool homeowners are considering and where they live. According to the online home improvement resource Angi (formerly Angie’s list), the average cost to install an above ground pool in the United States in 2022 was $3,322, while the average inground pool installation in the same year was $55,000. That’s quite a disparity in price, and homeowners should know that the average cost of each project is higher in certain regions and under certain circumstances. Potential ancillary costs, such as excavation and plumbing relocation, will add to the final cost of the project. The erection of fencing around the pool if no fencing currently surrounds the area where the pool will be located also will add to the final cost.
Pool type
As noted, above ground pools, on average, require a considerably smaller financial investment than inground pools. This is an important consideration, but which option may ultimately prove the better investment is worth researching. Homeowners can speak with a local real estate professional to determine if an inground pool or above ground might yield a significantly higher return at resale. If an inground pool is likely to increase property value by a substantial amount, it could be well worth the extra upfront costs.
Maintenance
Pools are undeniably fun, but they still require maintenance. The experts at Better Homes & Gardens note that vinyl liners in pools last approximately six to 10 years, while painted concrete may require a fresh coat of paint every five years. Plaster finishes may last as long as 15 years, while cement-coated products can last a lifetime. Pools also need periodic cleaning, and chemicals to keep the pool operating safely and cleanly will require an additional, if somewhat minimal, financial investment. Homeowners investing in a new pool should be aware of the maintenance required to keep the pool clean and be willing to do that maintenance. And though homeowners typically can open and close pools on their own, it’s also possible to hire someone to do it for a relatively small fee each season.
Location
A survey of the land in a yard can reveal how smoothly a pool installation may or may not go. Though it’s possible to install a pool in just about any yard, some spaces might require greater preparation and pre-installation effort than others. Sloped backyards, for example, may require the services of a landscape architect to prepare the space, which can extend the time it takes to complete the project and add the overall cost.
These are just some of the factors that merit consideration when mulling a pool installation. A homeowners’ best resource might be a local pool company who can visit a home, provide an estimate and point out any challenges that may arise during the install.
